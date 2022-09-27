ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
CBS LA

American Airlines travelers report odd moans and grunting coming over PA systems

Travelers aboard a series of American Airlines flights have recently been subjected to an odd series of sounds blaring over the aircraft's PA system, as detailed by a recently viral video. The video, recorded by Los Angeles based writer, actor and producer Emerson Collins, has received more than 2 million views thus far, something that Collins said he was forced to listen to for a portion of his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Dallas for a writer's festival. "Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system," Collins says in the video, as loud sounds best likened...
960 The Ref

US case against American Airlines and JetBlue heads to court

DALLAS — (AP) — The government's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday and the outcome could determine how closely the Biden administration examines other airline deals, including JetBlue's pending attempt to buy Spirit Airlines. The Justice Department and six states are suing American and JetBlue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

