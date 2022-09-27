Read full article on original website
Related
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight
A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Southwest Airlines offering free plane rides with return of companion pass
Southwest Airlines is bringing back one of its most beloved promotions, giving people the chance to fly for free. It allows qualifying customers to bring one person to fly with them free of airline charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
American Airlines travelers report odd moans and grunting coming over PA systems
Travelers aboard a series of American Airlines flights have recently been subjected to an odd series of sounds blaring over the aircraft's PA system, as detailed by a recently viral video. The video, recorded by Los Angeles based writer, actor and producer Emerson Collins, has received more than 2 million views thus far, something that Collins said he was forced to listen to for a portion of his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Dallas for a writer's festival. "Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system," Collins says in the video, as loud sounds best likened...
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
American Airlines reveals new premium suites with privacy doors
Privacy doors and lie-flat seats with a chaise lounge option are features of the new premium Flagship Suites that American Airlines plans to roll out on its long-haul fleet in 2024.
Passenger stranded for hours at airport after wheelchair ‘left behind by American Airlines’
An American Airlines passenger landed in Florida for a Disney World trip only to find that luggage handlers had failed to load their wheelchair onto the flight. Last week, Xavi Santiago flew from Los Angeles to Orlando with a layover in Miami. The self-proclaimed “theme park enthusiast” was en route...
msn.com
Startup Northern Pacific Airways unveils its Boeing 757 cabin
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Northern Pacific Airways hasn’t taken flight yet, but we now know what the cabins of its Boeing 757 fleet will look like. Last...
AOL Corp
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week...
US case against American Airlines and JetBlue heads to court
DALLAS — (AP) — The government's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday and the outcome could determine how closely the Biden administration examines other airline deals, including JetBlue's pending attempt to buy Spirit Airlines. The Justice Department and six states are suing American and JetBlue...
FOXBusiness
Biden to require airlines, travel sites to disclose all fees to air travelers
The Biden administration is announcing a proposed rule that would require airlines and travel search sites to include all fees in airline ticket prices that are displayed to customers, as part of a broader federal effort to help consumers cope with rising inflation. The Department of Transportation (DOT) said President...
Comments / 0