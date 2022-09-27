Read full article on original website
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Wake Forest
Entering the end of September, the 23rd ranked Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC. Wake Forest is currently ranked one spot above the Seminoles and sits at 3-1, with victories over VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty prior to last weeks’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Survey results: Gauging FSU after undefeated start
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
Mike Norvell talks Hurricane Ian, FSU vs. Wake Forest
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Wednesday after practice halfway through Wake Forest week. Heading into the weekend the Seminoles are ranked for the first time since 2018 and are currently favored by seven points. Norvell said he thought Wednesday was a solid day but there...
Noles News: FSU vs. Wake Forest still a go ahead of Hurricane Ian
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Florida State Sports Notebook: Midseason Edition
The Florida State soccer team has now passed the mid-point of the season. Therefore, it is a good time to assess how the season has gone so far and where the team may be headed as we move on toward the post season. These are real questions posed by real...
Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
Noles News: The Seminoles are on hurricane watch
FSU has already canceled classes; a decision is expected on Wednesday on what to do about the game this Saturday vs. Wake Forest. The depth for FSU vs. Wake features no notable changes. FSU opened as a two-point favorite over Wake Forest; that number has ballooned to -7. Adam Fuller...
Florida State’s Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas talk Boston College, preview Wake Forest
Coming off a 44-14 win last weekend over the Boston College Eagles, the Florida State Seminoles look to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a top-25 matchup this Saturday at home. Defensive backs Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas spoke about the victory and also previewed what they expect from Wake Forest.
Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson on traveling to play FSU: “You certainly hope the ACC will make the right decision”
The Florida State Seminoles are hot. With the ‘Noles football team undefeated and leading ESPN’s Strength of Record ratings, it is clear now is not the best time to face FSU. Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson apparently agrees. “You certainly hope that the ACC will make the...
FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out
For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night. And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out. It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with...
FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread
Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.
FSU Softball lands Texas A&M Transfer Katie Dack
After entering the portal earlier in the month, slugger Katie Dack has made her new school clear. Announced by Dack on Monday, she’s transferring from Texas A&M to be a Florida State Seminole in 2023. Coming out of high school in Colorado, Dack was a highly talented recruit. As...
