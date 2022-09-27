ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Dwyane Wade's NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
San Francisco Examiner

Warriors land in Japan ahead of NBA preseason games

Dub Nation has gone global as the Golden State Warriors were greeted by throngs of fans when they touched down at Tokyo International Airport Wednesday. The team is tipping off their preseason with two games against the Washington Wizards starting Friday for NBA Japan Games 2022, which is part of the NBA Global Games series. "Flight was cool. Got to watch some movies, took a couple naps, getting ready to...
San Francisco Examiner

Suga from BTS reps Warriors jersey in new Twitter post

Update: The NBA Japan official Twitter account and the Golden State Warriors official Twitter account confirmed that Suga would be in attendance for the Dubs' Sept. 30 exhibition game against the Washington Wizards. Let's do it! @StephenCurry30 @BTS_twt The @warriors are playing in Tokyo on September 30 for the #NBAJapanGames.やりましょう！ 次のウォリアーズ戦は9月30日に東京で行われる #NBAJapanGames ですよ。#SUGAatNBAJapan #SUGA pic.twitter.com/csjWKGhPJS— NBA Japan (@NBAJPN) September 28, 2022 The Golden State Warriors, reigning champs of the NBA,...
Wichita Eagle

Lost in the Celtics' Drama Is the Absence of Robert Williams III

Another week, it would have been a bigger story. Robert Williams III is down 8–12 weeks following knee surgery. And how sure are the Celtics he is going to be Robert Williams III when he gets back?. This week hasn’t been about Williams, of course. It hasn’t been about...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed

In a fresh press release, your Los Angeles Lakers have announced that some new faces will be joining first-year L.A. head coach Darvin Ham and previously-announced Frank Vogel-era holdover assistants Phil Handy and Jon Pastorek, plus Dru Anthrop. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Times had reported that another former Vogel assistant, Quinton Crawford, would be retained, but the statement from L.A. this week makes no mention of Crawford.
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

On his first day back with the team, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took time to address the importance of guard Kyle Lowry being back on the roster. Lowry dealt with conditioning issues and was away from the team some of last season to deal with a family problem. Spoelstra said he remains confident Lowry can help lead the Heat to a championship.
NBC Sports

Steph, BTS star Suga honored to meet in wholesome exchange

Two of the world’s brightest stars collided on Thursday when Warriors star Steph Curry met Suga of K-pop sensation BTS ahead of the team’s preseason games in Japan. Curry took to social media after the wholesome encounter, welcoming the boy band’s lead rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, to Dub Nation.
NBC Sports

Looney steps out of shadows into Warriors stardom

SAN FRANCISCO – Kevon Looney didn’t care to watch highlights from Warriors games, and he avoided peeking at his statistics. Win or lose, he knew what he had done, so his mind drifted toward the next game. Besides, what was to savor? A solid screen to free Stephen...
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green looking to play with 1 opposing NBA star?

After building an empire with Steph Curry over the last decade, Draymond Green could looking to trade him in for someone who is 11 years younger. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an unnamed Western Conference executive this week who suggested that the Golden State Warriors star Green might be intrigued about the possibility of playing with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic.
NBA

