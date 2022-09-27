Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Report: Draymond Green Would Love to Play With Luka Doncic
An interesting report about Draymond's future desires.
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors land in Japan ahead of NBA preseason games
Dub Nation has gone global as the Golden State Warriors were greeted by throngs of fans when they touched down at Tokyo International Airport Wednesday. The team is tipping off their preseason with two games against the Washington Wizards starting Friday for NBA Japan Games 2022, which is part of the NBA Global Games series. "Flight was cool. Got to watch some movies, took a couple naps, getting ready to...
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out Amid Lakers Bench Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers surprised a lot of NBA people when they opted to bring Russell Westbrook back for a second season with the team. Based on how things went in Year 1 in Los Angeles, the smart money would have been on Westbrook not remaining with the team. But,...
TMZ.com
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Hilariously Dominated By Sumo Legend Hakuhō Shō
The Splash Brothers probably won't be called the Sumo Brothers any time soon ... 'cause Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both went head-to-head against wrestling legend Hakuhō Shō -- and they hilariously failed to make him budge!!. The Golden State Warriors met up with Hakuhō while visiting Japan...
Suga from BTS reps Warriors jersey in new Twitter post
Update: The NBA Japan official Twitter account and the Golden State Warriors official Twitter account confirmed that Suga would be in attendance for the Dubs' Sept. 30 exhibition game against the Washington Wizards. Let's do it! @StephenCurry30 @BTS_twt The @warriors are playing in Tokyo on September 30 for the #NBAJapanGames.やりましょう！ 次のウォリアーズ戦は9月30日に東京で行われる #NBAJapanGames ですよ。#SUGAatNBAJapan #SUGA pic.twitter.com/csjWKGhPJS— NBA Japan (@NBAJPN) September 28, 2022 The Golden State Warriors, reigning champs of the NBA,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Lost in the Celtics’ Drama Is the Absence of Robert Williams III
Another week, it would have been a bigger story. Robert Williams III is down 8–12 weeks following knee surgery. And how sure are the Celtics he is going to be Robert Williams III when he gets back?. This week hasn’t been about Williams, of course. It hasn’t been about...
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Additional Darvin Ham Assistant Coaches Revealed
In a fresh press release, your Los Angeles Lakers have announced that some new faces will be joining first-year L.A. head coach Darvin Ham and previously-announced Frank Vogel-era holdover assistants Phil Handy and Jon Pastorek, plus Dru Anthrop. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Times had reported that another former Vogel assistant, Quinton Crawford, would be retained, but the statement from L.A. this week makes no mention of Crawford.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back
On his first day back with the team, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took time to address the importance of guard Kyle Lowry being back on the roster. Lowry dealt with conditioning issues and was away from the team some of last season to deal with a family problem. Spoelstra said he remains confident Lowry can help lead the Heat to a championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Steph, BTS star Suga honored to meet in wholesome exchange
Two of the world’s brightest stars collided on Thursday when Warriors star Steph Curry met Suga of K-pop sensation BTS ahead of the team’s preseason games in Japan. Curry took to social media after the wholesome encounter, welcoming the boy band’s lead rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, to Dub Nation.
Steph Curry Follows Suga From BTS on Instagram
The two superstars are about to become friends.
NBC Sports
Looney steps out of shadows into Warriors stardom
SAN FRANCISCO – Kevon Looney didn’t care to watch highlights from Warriors games, and he avoided peeking at his statistics. Win or lose, he knew what he had done, so his mind drifted toward the next game. Besides, what was to savor? A solid screen to free Stephen...
Draymond Green looking to play with 1 opposing NBA star?
After building an empire with Steph Curry over the last decade, Draymond Green could looking to trade him in for someone who is 11 years younger. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an unnamed Western Conference executive this week who suggested that the Golden State Warriors star Green might be intrigued about the possibility of playing with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic.
Comments / 0