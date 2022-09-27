Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO