notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will launch October 20 with prices largely to match 12th Gen
Intel's Core i9 13900K will square off against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X next month.
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale already has major tech deals on Apple, LG and Samsung
Get ready for another batch of Prime Day savings from Amazon with the best tech deals on Apple laptops, LG TVs, Skullcandy earbuds and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Meet the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus!
Samsung's 2023 flagships break cover, Pixel 7 pricing leaks on Amazon, and more tech news from all around the world. 🥑 Good morning, dear readers. It’s the week before the storm that is the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch on October 6. You’d think there would be a slight lull right about now, but that’s not at all the case. Two of the most important phones launching in 2023 just broke cover thanks to leaks. We’ve also got scoops about the upcoming Google hardware. So without further ado, here’s your daily news roundup.
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Intel Not Ready to Cash in Its Chips with Apple
Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report on Nov. 10, 2020, rattled the computer world with three simple words "Apple unleashes M1." The computer giant was announcing the arrival of the M1, the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. Apple had already been using its Apple-designed chips in its iPhones and iPad devices.
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
The Verge
Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today
Augmented reality company Nreal is launching its stripped-down Air glasses in the United States. The Nreal Air glasses, unveiled for Asian markets last year, are available on Amazon starting today for $379. The initially Android-exclusive glasses are also getting iPhone compatibility — but only with a $59 dongle. It’s the Chinese startup’s latest move into the global AR market as it races Apple, Meta, and other tech giants for the growing niche.
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
The Verge
Roomba’s latest robot vacuum has a robot mop on top
Robot vacuums that can also mop have been around for a while, but most make you remove the mop before they can vacuum your carpets — unless you like slightly damp carpets. iRobot’s newest bot looks to solve this problem with a retractable robot mop arm that can lift itself up and under the vacuum to mop when it’s needed and stow itself up top when it’s not.
The Verge
The 11 biggest announcements at Amazon’s hardware launch event
Amazon just held its fall hardware launch event, where it revealed a ton of new tech, including a new Kindle Scribe, an updated Fire TV cube, and a second-generation Echo Auto device. Here’s a roundup of some of the most exciting announcements that came out of Amazon’s event.
Phone Arena
Samsung could remove all physical buttons from its Samsung Galaxy S series
Smartphone design has become a little stale lately. No wonder the the Nothing Phone (1) gained so much attention when it launched - the current cookie-cutter style design (i.e. a candy bar slab of glass and metal with a selfie camera cutout) is becoming ever more dated and commonplace. However,...
The Verge
Intel’s RTX 3060 competitor is priced at just $289
Intel surprised PC gamers earlier this week with $329 pricing for its top Arc A770 GPU, matching Nvidia’s RTX 3060 retail pricing. While it’s still difficult to find an RTX 3060 at $329, Intel is now undercutting Nvidia’s popular GPU with a $289 starting price for its A750, a card it claims should be able to trade blows with the RTX 3060.
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Razer Is Making A 5G Gaming Handheld With Verizon And Qualcomm
Razer is fast on the heels of Logitech’s recently unveiled G Cloud gaming handheld with a gaming handheld of its own called the Razer Edge 5G. The world’s premiere gaming and lifestyle brand is partnering with Verizon and Qualcomm to launch the device, providing gamers with a way to play games on the go. Although Razer has yet to give out any details on the Edge 5G handheld, it did reveal the announcement this morning through Verizon, who teased the device during its Mobile World Congress Las Vegas event.
The Verge
Kindle tablet and new Fire TV leak ahead of Amazon event
Amazon’s hardware launch event is less than an hour away, and we’re already seeing images of some upcoming products make their way around the web ahead of time. Leakers posted images of the purported devices on Twitter, which include an alleged Amazon Fire TV, a new Kindle that comes with a stylus, and a potential look at the Echo Auto 2.
The Verge
The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 introduces slim bezels and a customizable pen
Wacom has announced the Cintiq Pro 27 (via Gizmodo), its latest pen display for creative professionals such as photo editors and digital artists. It takes on a new look more similar to that of a traditional computer monitor, and features a compact design with slim bezels, 4K resolution, HDR support, and a customizable pen.
