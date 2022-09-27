Read full article on original website
Related
49 Internet Jokes From This September That Are Way Funnier Than They Should Be
"OMG, thanks for ending the meeting four minutes early and 'giving me some time back.' Now, I can finally pursue my passions."
Phillymag.com
Meet the Makers: Mitchell & Mitchell Wines
This Black-owned winery is blazing new trails in Pennsylvania. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Necessity is the parent of invention — at least for this West Philly-based operation from husband-and-wife team Frank and Kenya Mitchell. The pair, a former restaurant manager and pastry chef, respectively, started making wine for their themed dinner parties. They’d pick a country and serve only products of that place, right down to the wine.
Comments / 0