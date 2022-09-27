This Black-owned winery is blazing new trails in Pennsylvania. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Necessity is the parent of invention — at least for this West Philly-based operation from husband-and-wife team Frank and Kenya Mitchell. The pair, a former restaurant manager and pastry chef, respectively, started making wine for their themed dinner parties. They’d pick a country and serve only products of that place, right down to the wine.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO