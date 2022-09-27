ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hockey players’ performance after learning their teammates’ salaries could show the pitfalls of knowing what your coworkers make

By Jane Thier
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCnOV_0iCMTTRb00

Mario Lemieux, pictured on the far right, was the highest paid NHL star in 1990, with a $2 million annual salary.

We all want to rake in the big bucks—especially if that’s what our coworkers are pocketing.

So finds a new study from the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization. To get a better idea of how salary transparency changes behavior, James Flynn, an economics Ph.D. candidate at the University of Colorado, revisited an event from 1990: when the Montreal Gazette published every National Hockey League player’s salary.

Turns out, those playing offense were paid more than those playing defense. The underpaid hockey players sprung into action, scoring significantly more goals in an attempt to boost their earnings. But by prioritizing offense, they focused less on the defense, allowing their competition to score more goals than they themselves were scoring. On the whole, team performance suffered.

As a result of feeling undervalued, Flynn suggests, the defensive players rushed to prioritize the visible, more measurable part of their job—scoring—even at the expense of their team.

This, he says, demonstrates that workers respond to perceived unfairness not by withholding effort—or, to use the term du jour, quiet quitting—but rather by shifting their effort to better align with what pays more.

In the season leading up to the 1990 salary disclosure, overall team payroll didn’t correlate with team performance at all. But in the season following it, “payroll and performance became immediately and permanently linked, with higher-paying teams consistently outperforming lower-paying ones,” Flynn wrote.

That relationship became less pronounced over time, which Flynn chalks up to owners’ likely decision to address the discrepancies. Underpaid players, he says, were also able to negotiate a new contract. But the study finds the pay-performance correlation has remained significant ever since.

Why workers love transparency—and bosses hate it

Keeping tight-lipped about income, whether or not your office is an ice rink, really only helps bosses and hurts underrepresented groups most. According to the National Women’s Law Center, a woman who begins a full-time career today is set to miss out on $417,400 during her 40-year career. If you’re a woman of color, you stand to lose out even more.

A wide body of research beyond Flynn’s backs up the tangible benefits of pay transparency. Researchers at the University of Utah’s Eccles School of Business tracked the wages and productivity of nearly 100,000 U.S. academics for twenty years and discovered that sharing salaries “substantially reduces the gender pay gap [and] other forms of pay inequity.”

When higher ed institutions increased wage transparency, the gender pay gap among academics dropped by up to 50%. The Utah researchers call the sudden reveal of pay information—like that at the Gazette—“transparency shocks,” which they say substantially alters pay.

Companies that pay their workers low wages, Flynn writes in his conclusion, “have a strong incentive to keep salary information secret, while higher-paying firms could benefit from policies designed to increase salary transparency.”

Should salaries be disclosed, or otherwise become public, short-changing firms are stuck with little choice but to pay up, lest their team crater entirely. Good thing, then, that more officials in states like Colorado and Washington and cities like New York all have voted for laws that would require job postings to list a salary range.

Paying up amid greater salary transparency will only stand to boost morale and team performance. On the ice in the early 1990s, for instance, Flynn writes that players who got a big raise upped their efforts to maximize performance for the whole team—not just themselves.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
Fortune

Denmark’s Queen just stripped 4 of her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they can ‘shape their own existence.’ The kids and their parents aren’t happy

Only four of eight grandchildren will retain their royal titles. Royalty in Europe is declining ever further as princes and princesses across the continent are losing their official statuses. In a bid to protect the youngest royals from the pressures of public life, the Queen of Denmark has stripped four...
EUROPE
Fortune

Putin pressured from all sides as Russians protest draft while nationalists rip ‘stupidity’ of Ukraine prisoner swap

Russian President Vladimir Putin declares partial military mobilization in Russia on Sept. 21. Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war woes just worsened, despite being plenty bad in both Russia and on the battlefield. After the Russian president announced a partial mobilization on Wednesday to support the “special military operation” in Ukraine,...
PROTESTS
Fortune

Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Lemieux
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Players
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
Fortune

Oops, Amazon emails staff with news it miscalculated their compensation

Corporate employees at Amazon got emails about promotions and raises. Then they got emails saying the raises weren’t quite what they thought. A one-time bonus that was part of their compensation package had been miscalculated due to a software error and would be lower than what they had been told, according to an email sent on Thursday and viewed by Insider.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022

The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Fortune

219K+
Followers
9K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy