ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia-Ukraine latest: Possible annexation and military draft coming

By Kelsey Nield
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyUue_0iCMTPuh00
Workers hang Russian flags at an apartment building in Luhansk, Luhansk People’s Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Voting began Friday in four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia. Associated Press

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February, the war has escalated. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of the military which would draft up to 300,000 citizens.

Ukraine has been able to liberate several cities from Russian forces, but will face more opposition with the draft. The country says it will need more foreign help to defeat Russia and drive them out of the country.

The draft has led to several protests and Russians leaving the country to avoid the draft.

Last week, Russia launched referendums to annex the four occupied Ukraine regions. The four-day vote was used to survey Ukrainian views on joining Russia, but has been dismissed by Ukraine and Western nations as a sham, per Reuters.

Here are the latest updates on what is happening in the Russia-Ukraine war.

At a glance:

  • European officials are investigating gas leaks that are allegedly due to Russian sabotage.
  • Referendums end and Putin is likely to announce a formal annex this week.
  • Russians flee the country after draft announcement and others rage in protest.
  • The Netherlands, the U.S. and the U.K. increase aid and support for Ukraine.

Officials investigate gas leak sabotage

Recent gas leaks in two pipelines running from Russia to Germany have raised suspicions about possible Russian sabotage. The pipelines, Nord Stream 1 and 2, run through the Baltic Sea. Footage of the leak was released by Danish authorities on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Polish Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki is blaming Russia for the leaks and believes it is an attempt to destabilize Europe’s energy security.

Morawiecki and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredricksen have both suggested it could be an act of sabotage by Russia, and authorities in Germany, Denmark and Sweden are investigating the leaks, per The New York Times.

Putin may announce a formal annex of Ukrainian territories

Referendums end Tuesday in Ukraine, and the Times reports that the results show that a majority of Ukrainian residents in occupied territories voted to join Russia. However, the referendums have been universally dismissed and labeled a sham.

According to CNN, the voting results were “probably decided long before any ballots were cast.” The votes were called by pro-Russian officials and won’t reflect the actual view of Ukrainians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is suspected to formally claim Ukrainian territory in an address this Friday.

The Guardian reports Putin will address Russian parliament on Friday and the British Ministry of Defence says there is a likely possibility he will use this address to “announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine.”

Annexation will require parliament’s vote to be official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwXBm_0iCMTPuh00
A group of Russians walk after crossing the border at Verkhny Lars between Georgia and Russia in Georgia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Long lines of vehicles have formed at a border crossing between Russia’s North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in Ukraine, many Russians are leaving their homes. Zurab Tsertsvadze, Associated Press

Responses to Russian draft

Russian citizens are continuing to leave the country after Putin’s partial mobilization announcement.

  • Russian arrivals in Georgia have doubled since the draft announcement.
  • Protests have erupted in multiple cities.
  • Conscription offices have been burned.
  • A Russian officer was shot in protest of the mobilization.
  • Russia is trying to draft Ukrainians in occupied areas.

Foreign aid

Several countries are increasing aid and support of Ukraine. Here is what we has happened so far:

  • The United States announced it will be giving $457.6 million to Ukraine for civilian aid.
  • Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that country will be increasing military support for Ukraine.
  • Russia faces increased sanctions from the United Kingdom.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Allies Are Starting to Turn on Ukraine War

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked widespread criticism and sanctions, several countries maintained ties with Russia, or at least did not outright condemn the attack. But as the war has stretched on for more than seven months and recent Ukrainian counteroffensives have increased hope...
POLITICS
Salon

Putin's doom: Russia expert Mark Galeotti on how a once-feared leader threw it all away

Seven months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. By all accounts, he expected victory to be rapid and relatively easy. That has not been the case. Russia's invasion forces have suffered heavy casualties. The British ministry of defense estimates that at least 25,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, and several times that number wounded. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the number is likely much higher. Russia's best units, in some cases, have been so depleted they are combat-ineffective, and Russia has also suffered great losses in equipment and material more generally.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’

Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Mark Rutte
Person
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
The Hill

Attacks mount in Russia after Putin troop mobilization

A number of attacks on Russian authorities have been reported since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial call-up of troops to join his struggling seven-month war in Ukraine. In a statement on Monday, Russian authorities said that a 25-year-old male individual opened fire at a military registration and...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Pipelines#Ukraine War Military#Russians#Ukrainian#Western#Reuters#European#Nord Stream 1 And 2#Danish#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian-Installed Official's Car Blown up in Ukraine Attack

A Russian-installed official's car was blown up in an attack in Melitopol, southeastern Ukraine, the city's mayor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday. Fedorov, the mayor of the midsized Ukrainian city, said he received information from Ukrainian resistance forces that the car of "local top collaborator" Elena Shapurova was set on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy