Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
UPDATE: SR 28 near Ephrata back open; westbound I-90 still closed east of Moses Lake
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - State troopers say state Route 28 near Ephrata has reopened. The wreck involved a rolled-over log truck, just west of Ephrata. Troopers say the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash. Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Road U, east of...
