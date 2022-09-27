ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
EPHRATA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Two crashes in Grant County causing serious delays

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes that occurred in Grant County may affect your morning commute. The first crash is on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway is fully blocked due to a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 15 miles east of Moses Lake, and no one...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Royal City, WA
Accidents
Grant County, WA
Accidents
City
Royal City, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Royal City, WA
Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire

YAKIMA, Wash. - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Yakima. One man suffered burn injuries and a woman was transported with smoke inhalation. The fire was on the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the Yakima Fire Department. The fire...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Traffic Accident#Grant County Sheriff#Samaritan Hospital
NEWStalk 870

Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified

(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Fire Unveils Public AED at Howard Amon Park

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department celebrated the unveiling of the first AED SaveStation in the community. Located in Howard Amon Park off Lee Blvd., this AED is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Anyone in the vicinity can use it in the event of a cardiac emergency.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kpq.com

Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395

(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspicious semi fire burns 1/4 acre off Coffin Rd

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District crews responded to reports of a semi truck on fire around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. According to Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews used a farm access road off of Coffin Road to reach the semi truck. When fire crews...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Overturned truck closes road in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road. The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson. This...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage

(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy