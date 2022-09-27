Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
Stereogum
caroline – “Peak Chroma” (Claire Rousay Cover)
Earlier this year, the experimental London rock Band To Watch caroline released their self-titled debut album. Today, ahead of their upcoming first North American tour dates, they’ve shared a cover of Claire Rousay’s “Peak Chroma,” which appears on last year’s A Softer Focus — Rousay will open for caroline at their New York City show.
Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour With HammerFall
Power metal legends Helloween will be returning to North America in 2023, on tour with special guest HammerFall. They last visited the U.S. and Canada prior to release last year's self-titled album, debuting the lineup that now features classic members Michael Kiske (vocals) and Kai Hansen (guitar vocals), both of whom rejoined in 2017.
Watch: Metallica and Mariah Carey Bring Out Special Guests Mickey Guyton and Jadakiss at Global Citizen Fest
The annual Global Citizen Festival took place in New York over the weekend with both Metallica and Mariah Carey headlining. Both artists upped the ante by bringing out special guests to round out their sets. For their performance, Metallica tapped Mickey Guyton to put her spin on their classic “Nothing...
Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates
Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30. Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
Hayley Williams teases Paramore UK tour: “We already have the plan”
Hayley Williams has teased ‘s forthcoming return to the UK, saying that they “already have the plan” in place. The trio announced their long-awaited sixth album ‘This Is Why’ yesterday (September 28) and released its title track. This weekend, Williams and co. will head out on the road to play their first live shows in over four years.
msn.com
Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park 2022
Billy Joel is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The 'Piano Man' himself has announced his only European appearance in 2023 will be at the summer London extravaganza on Friday, July 7. The show announcement comes after the 73-year-old musician announced the 50th anniversary live concert film...
Karin Park shares brooding new single Tokyo By Night
'Scandinvaian Nico' Karin Park will release her new solo album Private Collection in October
WIZRD premiere their brand new single Fire & Water
Norwegian prog rockers WIZRD will release their debut album Seasons in October
Comments / 0