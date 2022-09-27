ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

caroline – “Peak Chroma” (Claire Rousay Cover)

Earlier this year, the experimental London rock Band To Watch caroline released their self-titled debut album. Today, ahead of their upcoming first North American tour dates, they’ve shared a cover of Claire Rousay’s “Peak Chroma,” which appears on last year’s A Softer Focus — Rousay will open for caroline at their New York City show.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour With HammerFall

Power metal legends Helloween will be returning to North America in 2023, on tour with special guest HammerFall. They last visited the U.S. and Canada prior to release last year's self-titled album, debuting the lineup that now features classic members Michael Kiske (vocals) and Kai Hansen (guitar vocals), both of whom rejoined in 2017.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Sweden, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denmark, NY
City
Paris, NY
State
New York State
City
Amsterdam, NY
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NME

Hayley Williams teases Paramore UK tour: “We already have the plan”

Hayley Williams has teased ‘s forthcoming return to the UK, saying that they “already have the plan” in place. The trio announced their long-awaited sixth album ‘This Is Why’ yesterday (September 28) and released its title track. This weekend, Williams and co. will head out on the road to play their first live shows in over four years.
MUSIC
msn.com

Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park 2022

Billy Joel is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The 'Piano Man' himself has announced his only European appearance in 2023 will be at the summer London extravaganza on Friday, July 7. The show announcement comes after the 73-year-old musician announced the 50th anniversary live concert film...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy