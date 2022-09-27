(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the case of a human body found floating in the water off the Cable Bridge Tuesday. Authorities say it was around 12:56 PM law enforcement received a report from a fisherman of possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using a sheriff’s office boat. A deceased adult female was recovered from the river and taken to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on the human remains Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Steps are being taken by detectives and the coroner’s office to identify the female.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO