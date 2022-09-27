Read full article on original website
Richland Fire Unveils Public AED at Howard Amon Park
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department celebrated the unveiling of the first AED SaveStation in the community. Located in Howard Amon Park off Lee Blvd., this AED is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Anyone in the vicinity can use it in the event of a cardiac emergency.
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
Man in Crisis Notifies Richland Officers He’d Hidden a Gun Nearby
Richland Police now say cooperation from a citizen and help from the Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped a lot in this issue. Man having a 'crisis' near Richland Community Center. Monday evening, around 7:10 PM RPD was advised about a man having what were believed to be mental issues...
Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified
(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities
The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
‘Retired’ Moses Lake Chief Apprehends Gun Threat Suspect at School
Apparently, you never stop being a policeman. Former Moses Lake Chief apprehends would-be gunman. Wednesday afternoon, the former Moses Lake chief of police utilized his skills to prevent a potential issue with a gun. Dave Ruffin, who is an instructor at CB Tech in Moses Lake, headed outside after two...
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
Body Found Near Cable Bridge Said to Be Female
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the case of a human body found floating in the water off the Cable Bridge Tuesday. Authorities say it was around 12:56 PM law enforcement received a report from a fisherman of possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using a sheriff’s office boat. A deceased adult female was recovered from the river and taken to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on the human remains Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Steps are being taken by detectives and the coroner’s office to identify the female.
“He’s Running…He’s Got a Gun” –Video Released Of KPD Shootout
A wanted suspect who was being sought by Kennewick Police was arrested after he exchanged gunfire with police. Wanted suspect exchanged gunfire with Police September 13th. According to the SIU, Special Investigations Unit, by way of KPD, the following was released Thursday:. "..Kennewick Police Detective Cory McGee observed Anthony Logan...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Located, Arrested in Pennsylvania
We don't know why he was clear across the country, but he was located quickly. US Marshalls help apprehend Lincoln-Grant County murder suspect. We suspect a recent ATM photo of Charles Bergman, 54, of Moses Lake, is linked to how fast he was located. Bergman was located and apprehended going...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
KPD: Reckless Driver Slams Into Several Parked Cars
(Kennewick, WA) -- A 19-year-old is under arrest after the car he was driving slammed into several parked cars along South Garfield Street near South Fruitland just before 7:00pm Sunday. Kennewick Police say the suspect was operating the vehicle in a reckless manner. His driving caused him to collide with multiple parked vehicles, ultimately bringing him to a stop.He was arrested for Suspicion of DUI, and Reckless Endangerment. He also received multiple traffic infractions. There were no major injuries.
Semi vs. Big Tire Service Truck Crash Sends 2 to Hospital
The condition of the two workers in the tire service truck is unknown. Monday afternoon, a large farm tire service truck collided with a semi potato truck about 2 miles east of Royal City in Grant County. Grant County Sheriff's Department Motor Unit Deputies say the tire service truck was...
Fire Danger in Benton County Downgraded to “High”
(Prosser, WA) -- The Benton County Fire Marshall's Office has downgraded fire danger in the county to High. Benton County Fire Marshall Clark Posey telling Newsradio that cooler conditions at night have led to more moisture in the air, which allows for less favorable fire conditions. He does add that people need to continue to be careful around fires, and when setting them. Benton County was in Extreme/High Danger previously, and we are likely to stay in the High category until the weather becomes wetter.
