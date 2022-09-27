ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Richland Fire Unveils Public AED at Howard Amon Park

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department celebrated the unveiling of the first AED SaveStation in the community. Located in Howard Amon Park off Lee Blvd., this AED is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Anyone in the vicinity can use it in the event of a cardiac emergency.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified

(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Society
Richland, WA
Health
Richland, WA
Society
City
Richland, WA
NEWStalk 870

Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body Found Near Cable Bridge Said to Be Female

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the case of a human body found floating in the water off the Cable Bridge Tuesday. Authorities say it was around 12:56 PM law enforcement received a report from a fisherman of possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using a sheriff’s office boat. A deceased adult female was recovered from the river and taken to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on the human remains Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Steps are being taken by detectives and the coroner’s office to identify the female.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#The Pink Patch Project
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage

(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

KPD: Reckless Driver Slams Into Several Parked Cars

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 19-year-old is under arrest after the car he was driving slammed into several parked cars along South Garfield Street near South Fruitland just before 7:00pm Sunday. Kennewick Police say the suspect was operating the vehicle in a reckless manner. His driving caused him to collide with multiple parked vehicles, ultimately bringing him to a stop.He was arrested for Suspicion of DUI, and Reckless Endangerment. He also received multiple traffic infractions. There were no major injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fire Danger in Benton County Downgraded to “High”

(Prosser, WA) -- The Benton County Fire Marshall's Office has downgraded fire danger in the county to High. Benton County Fire Marshall Clark Posey telling Newsradio that cooler conditions at night have led to more moisture in the air, which allows for less favorable fire conditions. He does add that people need to continue to be careful around fires, and when setting them. Benton County was in Extreme/High Danger previously, and we are likely to stay in the High category until the weather becomes wetter.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy