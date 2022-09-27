ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Tech Savvy to host Kidz Con on Saturday, October 1st

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 2 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Tech Savvy is hosting Kidz Con on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 AM to 5 PM. The event will take place at the West Monroe Convention Center, located on 901 Ridge Ave. in West Monroe, La.

The event will feature vendors and activities such as the escape room, art contest, a fashion show and more. Kids and family are also encouraged to wear costumes. The entry fee is $10 and kids five and under are free.

