WJCL
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 8 p.m.: Authorities now say the victim drove to Crunch Fitness after being shot at another location. SPD released a statement Tuesday night which read “Upon further investigation, the earlier shooting occurred in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn. The victim then went to the nearby Crunch Fitness trailer to get help. The investigation remains ongoing. No further details are available at this time.”
WTGS
Savannah Police locates missing car believed to be linked to missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported they located the missing Mercury Grand Marquis they believe a man missing since Aug. 11 was driving in. Diontae Roberson, 32, who was last seen in Tatemville, has been missing for over a month. Police said that detectives continue to seek information on Roberson's whereabouts.
WTGS
Savannah Police operation leads to 30 arrests, recovery of guns and drugs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led a two-day operation that led to 30 arrests and the seizure of drugs and stolen guns. Operation Total Focus ran from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. Of the 30 arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence, and nine were felonies. In addition to the arrests, SPD recovered five firearms, cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
WTGS
Bluffton man arrested for burglaries, grand larcenies of golf maintenance facilities
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) announced they arrested a Bluffton man accused of multiple burglaries and grand larcenies to golf maintenance facilities. The crimes occurred at facilities in the Hilton Head Lakes, Riverton Pointe and other surrounding areas, according to officials. Detectives identified a...
Police arrest 2 more suspects in connection to deadly July shooting at gas station
Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Sept. 21. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two more suspects in connection to a deadly July shooting at a gas station. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20 was arrested in Allendale, South Carolina on Sept. 22 and Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20 turned […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence […]
live5news.com
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 16-year-old Bluffton teen is facing charges in connection to a Sunday night shooting that left another teen injured. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was arrested Monday afternoon with the assistance of the Bluffton Police Department. The teen is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, deputies said.
BCSO searching for suspects involved in St. Helena Island burglary
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary of a local business. According to police, officers were called shortly before 8 a.m. on September 19 to Tradewinds Landscape Supply on St. Helena Island due to a burglary report. When police arrived, it was determined […]
live5news.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
WTGS
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager for the shooting of a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident on Sunday. Deputies found a Hardeeville teenager suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a Bluffton neighborhood on Sunday night. He was taken to Memorial Hospital and remains in stable condition.
wtoc.com
Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A semi-truck has flipped over a guard rail in Garden City. It happened off the 516 overpass onto Highway 21. Garden City Police says the driver of the semi-truck was under the influence and was arrested. Police says that the driver lost control. Chatham EMS...
WRDW-TV
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
live5news.com
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured a teen. Deputies responded to The Retreat at Grand Oaks in Bluffton around 8:40 p.m. for a shooting. Deputies say a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside...
wtoc.com
‘It’s not just us’: Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office working through staffing shortage
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In a jail with a population of 1,286 inmates, Chatham County is short a lot of the people they need to run it. “It’s not just us,” said Sheriff John Wilcher. “It’s everybody.”. Sheriff John Wilcher and his recruiting team have...
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
WTGS
Chatham County Police Dept. holds forum on violence prevention
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Dept. held a community forum on Wednesday to teach people about how to spot potential violent situations and help put an end to them. Two years ago, the police department was given a $430,000 grant for targeted violence and terrorism prevention....
WTGS
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office hosting press conference over Hurricane Ian response
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The latest models for Tropical Storm Ian predict the storm developing back into a Category 1 Hurricane and making landfall in Charleston. With the current predicted path, several parts of the Lowcountry and along the South Carolina coastline are under a hurricane watch. Ahead of that, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a press conference to discuss how they're planning on responding to the storm.
Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
WTGS
Chatham emergency crews on scene after car drives into water at Bull River Bridge
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Emergency Services was on the scene Thursday afternoon after a car drove into the water near the Bull River Bridge. Chatham EMS officials said the person drove on the old Highway 80 access road near the bridge. They also reported there were no injuries in the incident.
