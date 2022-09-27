SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 8 p.m.: Authorities now say the victim drove to Crunch Fitness after being shot at another location. SPD released a statement Tuesday night which read “Upon further investigation, the earlier shooting occurred in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn. The victim then went to the nearby Crunch Fitness trailer to get help. The investigation remains ongoing. No further details are available at this time.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO