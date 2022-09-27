Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Prost! to the 14 Best Oktoberfest Festivals in Texas 2022
It may still be in the 90’s but a sure way to know it’s Fall in Texas is Oktoberfest! It’s not hard to find Texas’ German roots almost anywhere you look in the state, and Oktoberfest is surely one of the best ways to celebrate! These surprisingly family-friendly festivals run from September through November, and you’ll find plenty of bier and brats, as well as German music, stein hoisting competitions, keg rolls and even kids activities! So brush up on your chicken dance and find a Celebration or two near you!
blackchronicle.com
Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area
Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
October is kicking off with a bang this weekend! Art fairs and exhibits, the State Fair of Texas is opening this Friday and you have concerts at every corner. But don’t worry, we are here to help you choose where to go first. Come right in, because here’s the...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
Viral TikTok shows Frisco 'don't know how to act' at first H-E-B
Reports say sales may have been $1 million.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Garland ice cream shop thrives amid uneasy economy
GARLAND, Texas — The federal government is hoping its latest interest rate hike will help slow down spending, but it’s that very spending that’s helped family-owned businesses such as Garland-based Scoop N’ Buns. Zoya Elsisura took a leap of faith when she stepped away from her...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW Airport Passengers See Flight Disruptions From Hurricane Ian
With clear skies over North Texas, some passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had no intentions of being stuck on the ground Wednesday. "We got in from New York to Miami,” traveler Antanasia Collins said. “Then I got a message saying our flight is canceled to go to Cancun." She and her husband then had to reroute from Miami to Dallas trying to get to Cancun.
progressivegrocer.com
KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas
KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours. Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
advocatemag.com
Affordable Housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?
NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
CW33 NewsFix
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way. Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set...
