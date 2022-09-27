It may still be in the 90’s but a sure way to know it’s Fall in Texas is Oktoberfest! It’s not hard to find Texas’ German roots almost anywhere you look in the state, and Oktoberfest is surely one of the best ways to celebrate! These surprisingly family-friendly festivals run from September through November, and you’ll find plenty of bier and brats, as well as German music, stein hoisting competitions, keg rolls and even kids activities! So brush up on your chicken dance and find a Celebration or two near you!

