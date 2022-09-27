ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Prost! to the 14 Best Oktoberfest Festivals in Texas 2022

It may still be in the 90’s but a sure way to know it’s Fall in Texas is Oktoberfest! It’s not hard to find Texas’ German roots almost anywhere you look in the state, and Oktoberfest is surely one of the best ways to celebrate! These surprisingly family-friendly festivals run from September through November, and you’ll find plenty of bier and brats, as well as German music, stein hoisting competitions, keg rolls and even kids activities! So brush up on your chicken dance and find a Celebration or two near you!
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area

Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 30-October 2

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 30. State Fair of Texas Opens.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garland ice cream shop thrives amid uneasy economy

GARLAND, Texas — The federal government is hoping its latest interest rate hike will help slow down spending, but it’s that very spending that’s helped family-owned businesses such as Garland-based Scoop N’ Buns. Zoya Elsisura took a leap of faith when she stepped away from her...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Airport Passengers See Flight Disruptions From Hurricane Ian

With clear skies over North Texas, some passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had no intentions of being stuck on the ground Wednesday. "We got in from New York to Miami,” traveler Antanasia Collins said. “Then I got a message saying our flight is canceled to go to Cancun." She and her husband then had to reroute from Miami to Dallas trying to get to Cancun.
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas

KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours. Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Affordable Housing: What does it mean for our neighborhood?

NOTHING POLARIZES AN ASSEMBLY of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So, when the Dallas City Council, resolved to tackle a citywide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developments, drama ensued. The thorniest proposal...
DALLAS, TX

