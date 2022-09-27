Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the summer season already in the rearview and the cooler fall weather taking hold, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.

