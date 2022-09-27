ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River

Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
FALL RIVER, MA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FUN 107

Some Litterbug Left Behind a Portable TV in a New Bedford Parking Lot

Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the summer season already in the rearview and the cooler fall weather taking hold, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fun107.com

Meet the Mimi Behind New Bedford’s Mimi’s Kitchen

If you're looking for a really good home-cooked meal, then add Mimi's Kitchen in New Bedford to your list of local restaurants. On Tuesday, I spent lunchtime at the new Mimi's Kitchen on Nauset Street. The mom-and-pop breakfast and luncheon establishment opened in February 2022 and has been going strong ever since.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Lizzie Borden
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck

A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
94.9 HOM

The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
ABC6.com

West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
WEST WARWICK, RI
NECN

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

