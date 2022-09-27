Read full article on original website
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
GoLocalProv
Cheesecake for a Cause, Loaded Lobster Bisque, Nights Out in Warren: RI Food Round-Up
It’s now officially fall, and there are some great food offerings in Rhode Island. Ten Prime Steak & Sushi is participating in Bakes For Breast Cancer again this October to help fund Dana Farber research, one dessert at a time. This year Chef Brittany Muggle has created an autumn-inspired...
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Take a Whack: Ghost Hunts Available at Lizzie Borden’s House in Fall River
Many people know the story of Lizzie Borden, or just the Borden murders in Fall River, MA. The murder case of Lizzie Borden's father and stepmother even has its own nursery rhyme "Lizzie Borden had an axe, she gave her mother 40 whacks, once she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41."
Some Litterbug Left Behind a Portable TV in a New Bedford Parking Lot
Just when I thought I've seen it all, New Bedford's finest comes through with a gem. With the summer season already in the rearview and the cooler fall weather taking hold, I'm trying to sneak in as many visits to Acushnet Creamery on Pier 3 as possible. Sure, you can enjoy ice cream all year long, but there's something that hits differently about a tasty cone on a warm night by the waterfront.
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
Marion’s Mary Celeste Selling Off Fixtures After Permanently Closing
Marion’s Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library has permanently closed, and the award-winning restaurant is selling off various fixtures and other items in an “everything must go” sale on Wednesday, September 28. The sale is taking place at the restaurant from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Some...
fun107.com
Meet the Mimi Behind New Bedford’s Mimi’s Kitchen
If you're looking for a really good home-cooked meal, then add Mimi's Kitchen in New Bedford to your list of local restaurants. On Tuesday, I spent lunchtime at the new Mimi's Kitchen on Nauset Street. The mom-and-pop breakfast and luncheon establishment opened in February 2022 and has been going strong ever since.
Fairhaven’s Beloved Pasta House Turns the Page With New BOCCA Sign
I predate the Pasta House. I remember when the Pasta House was the Paddock Pub in the 1970s featuring great food and live entertainment – back when live entertainment was still a thing around here. Vic Fleurent opened the Paddock Pub at 100 Alden Road on the corner with...
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
Three New England Apple Orchards Make USA Today’s List of Best in US
I apologize for coming in hot while inquiring about your fondness for apples. But if you do like them, and live in New England, you’re in luck, because three New England orchards made USA Today’s list of the Top 10 Apple Orchards in the United States. Massachusetts earned...
WCVB
Massachusetts corn maze, 2 others in New England ranked among top 10 in country
STERLING, Mass. — Every fall, farms across the United States transform their corn fields into interactive mazes and one of the best is in Massachusetts. USA Today has revealed its top 10 list for best corn maze in the country after receiving a top 20 list from its readers.
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!. According to NPR Cape Cod, Lola is the...
ABC6.com
West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
NECN
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
