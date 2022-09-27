Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Illinois weather impacting track of Hurricane Ian
Illinois is experiencing an extended run of dry weather this week. You can blame it on a high-pressure system settling over the central U.S., which is impacting the trek of Hurricane Ian, according to State Climatologist Trent Ford. He says the big cold front that swept through mid-week last week...
Taylorville resident plans downtown revitalization
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years. Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being […]
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
Structural fire causes damage in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a structural fire on Monday afternoon. The Mattoon Police arrived on scene first, then notified the fire department about a detached garage on the scene located in the area of Seventh Street and Wabash. Crews immediately deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to […]
wpsdlocal6.com
WIC income guidelines increase in Illinois, more access for families
ILLINOIS — Income guidelines have increased for the Women's Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, allowing more families in Illinois to qualify. According to a Wednesday release from the Southern 7 Health Department, a family of four can now earn up to $51,338 and still qualify for WIC. Qualifying families will receive a WIC EBT card. The card is loaded with food benefits each month, which can be spent at participating grocers in Illinois, the release says.
Lack of staffing at Illinois nursing homes caused injuries, lawsuit says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries. The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. […]
Thieves target unusual location
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security. “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
nowdecatur.com
Local Red Cross Volunteer Standing by to Deploy to Florida to Help with Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
September 28, 2022 – In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida and is opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm. We are working closely with our partners and local officials to ensure help is available when and where people need it most.
nowdecatur.com
Business Breakfast on October 12 to Feature Educational Leaders
September 27, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30 a.m. to listen to leaders in our educational system here in Decatur. Join the Chamber of Commerce for this special business breakfast focused on education here in this...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Clay Gerhard on Byers & Co
September 28, 2022- Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about the relationship the Decatur Park district has with local law enforcement, some upcoming shows at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, and a glimpse inside some of new exhibits to the Scovill Zoo. Listen to the podcast now!
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
The Law Behind a $650M Facebook Settlement is Now Behind a Suit Against Walmart
An Illinois law behind several recent class action settlements against various social media platforms -- including a $650 million one against Facebook that paid out hundreds of dollars to more than a million residents -- is now behind a new class action complaint. However, this lawsuit isn't against a social...
Champaign Co. Balloon Festival soars despite weather
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite poor weather over the weekend, organizers of the Champaign County Balloon Festival called their inaugural event a success. “Overall, we were pleased with the event, especially for a first of its kind,” said festival spokesperson Chris Diana. “We were able to introduce something to Champaign County folks that hasn’t been […]
illinois.edu
Is Illinois Ready for a million electric vehicles?
Last year, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act – CEJA, for short. Among other things, it set a goal of getting a million electric vehicles on roads across Illinois by 2030. Illinois must still build an infrastructure that makes using electric vehicles sustainable. Automakers like Rivian are building EV’s in the Bloomington/Normal area.
starvedrock.media
See the former jobs of the governor of Illinois
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Illinois using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Covered bridge closing for repairs
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic bridge in Mahomet is set to temporarily close soon as crews begin repairs. The covered bridge at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close to traffic on Oct. 3, as crews replace the bridge’s roof. The bridge is planned to be closed for four days before reopening […]
nowdecatur.com
City Launches Small Home Improvement Program, Applications Available at Northeast Community Fund
September 26, 2022 – The City of Decatur is launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes. As part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization, the Decatur City Council recently approved SHIP, which is being...
