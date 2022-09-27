ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Rokita announces $2.9M in Medicaid fraud case settlement

WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced his office recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021.

According to a release from Rokita, the overbilling resulted from the use of improper revenue codes submitted to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests performed on patients at several hospitals operated by Parkview Health System.

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

“All Medicaid providers have an obligation to ensure that they are seeking appropriate and justifiable payments from the Indiana program,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Whenever we have reason to believe the program is overbilled, we investigate — and then we work to recover any overcharges.”

A release says Rokita and his team have now recovered more than $429 million since he took office in January 2021.

Comments / 1

cindy
2d ago

Where is the money Rokita all these Zillions of dollars ? Who in Indiana seeing any of that but Rokita shame on you Rokita POV

Reply
4
WEHT/WTVW

Judge: Indiana can’t enforce abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has barred Indiana from enforcing a 2016 law’s provisions that require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains, finding that they violate the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young ruled that the law’s requirements infringe on the religious and free speech rights of people who […]
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Settlement reached in Parkview Health Medicaid fraud case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Parkview Health settled a state lawsuit for $2.9 million over allegations that the healthcare provider overbilled Indiana Medicaid over a four-year period. Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office said in a news release on Tuesday that the health system submitted improper revenue codes...
FORT WAYNE, IN
kttn.com

Owner of farm labor contracting company pleads guilty to charge involving the forced labor of Mexican workers

Bladimir Moreno, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tampa, Florida, to charges of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor. A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida had previously returned a six-count indictment against multiple defendants for their roles in a federal racketeering conspiracy that victimized Mexican H-2A workers who, between 2015 and 2017, had worked in the United States harvesting fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products.
TAMPA, FL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Governor monitoring abortion ban's potential economic impact

Governor Eric Holcomb says he's keeping an eye on the impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban could have on economic development, even if he isn't particularly worried. While some businesses say they're looking at pulling employees out of Indiana or looking to other places for future growth, Holcomb notes the state is setting new records for capital investment.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
Todd Rokita
WEHT/WTVW

Auditor says all automatic taxpayer refunds are mailed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and mailed, State Auditor Tera Klutz has confirmed. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a […]
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Bill could limit who can buy guns in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — If passed, a proposed bill could allow Kentuckians to add themselves to a list that would ban them from buying or owning guns. Representative Lisa Willner says this bill could help Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide. She tells us this bill is not about trying to take anyone’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear held a Team Kentucky update for Sept. 29

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which included economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Economic development update Governor Beshear announced the Courier Journal reported that Kentucky led the nation in job growth for the month of August. New data from […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

C.B. Embry submits resignation from Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry has stepped down from the General Assembly. The Republican lawmaker from Morgantown formally submitted his resignation letter on Monday to Senate President Robert Stivers, a statement from the Senate Majority Caucus said. Embry was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and has served on several committees […]
KENTUCKY STATE
