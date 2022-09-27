LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One organization is working to clear up confusion some may see on social media sites, especially around election cycles. “Election time is really when people start getting tuned in. Seeing all kinds of misinformation. And it comes from all over the place. You’re seeing things on social media. You’re seeing ads on maybe your search engine and you don’t even recognize that they’re ads,” said Jillian Youngblood, the executive director of Civic Genius.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO