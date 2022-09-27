Read full article on original website
WTVQ
FCPS holding job fair to bring in substitute teachers, paraeducators
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill a number of positions with an emphasis on substitute teachers and paraeducators. Applicants can visit the John D. Price administration building to learn more about open positions and benefits. You can also get...
WTVQ
Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch reopens Makerspace
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch celebrated its official reopening of the Makerspace at its Eastside Branch Tuesday with a ribbon cutting. Located on the second floor of Eastside, the Makerspace has a variety of equipment for teens and adults including a tabletop kiln, 3D...
lanereport.com
Governor appoints Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced he has appointed Kimberly Baird of Lexington as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn, who will retire at the end of September.
WKYT 27
Organization holds forum in Lexington aiming at stopping spread of misinformation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One organization is working to clear up confusion some may see on social media sites, especially around election cycles. “Election time is really when people start getting tuned in. Seeing all kinds of misinformation. And it comes from all over the place. You’re seeing things on social media. You’re seeing ads on maybe your search engine and you don’t even recognize that they’re ads,” said Jillian Youngblood, the executive director of Civic Genius.
Eastern Progress
EKU Kappa Sigma chapter not facing investigation following charges against member
Eastern Kentucky University’s Kappa Sigma fraternity is not facing an investigation following the arrest of EKU student and fraternity member Chase Dillon, who has been charged with second-degree rape and possession of controlled substance. Dillon was charged on Sept. 19 following a report made to the Richmond Police Department....
WKYT 27
How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard. Typically, central Kentucky doesn’t see a frost until late October, but some plants are already feeling the freeze. So why is this unusual weather pattern happening and what can you do to protect...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
WATCH | Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian. Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian. WATCH | Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend. Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. So far, 37 people have been killed in...
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
WTVQ
Toyota donates land for Georgetown to build new fire station, training center
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Toyota recently donated seven acres of land to Georgetown-Scott County for the city to build a new fire station and training center for emergency medical technician and paramedic training. The Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Medical Services will create and service a new district, which should significantly...
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WUKY
'Built for our community, but also by our community': Town Branch Park takes shape on the page
Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WKYT 27
Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting
CHICAGO (CBS/AP/WKYT) – A Lexington gun store has been named in a lawsuit filed by survivors of the July 4 parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Multiple lawsuits on Wednesday accused a gun manufacturer, distributor, retailer, the alleged shooter, and his father of responsibility for the massacre in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
clayconews.com
Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft
FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
spectrumnews1.com
Historically Black community celebrates neighborhood day after summer tragedy
LEXINGTON, Ky. — People in Lexington’s Green Acres park neighborhood are continuing to recover after facing tragic shooting deaths over the summer. A native of Green Acres, Paige Commodore is enjoying the picnic day with friends from Kentucky State University. With a large green and gold banner reading the school’s name and logo on their table, the group greeted guests with smiles and conversation.
WKYT 27
Tickets officially sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington, and tickets for the home are officially sold out!. There were 6,500 total tickets sold. This year’s dream home is being built in The Home Place subdivision off Polo...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
