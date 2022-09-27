Read full article on original website
KSDK
St. Louis public schools push attendance incentives for teachers as shortage continues
ST. LOUIS — School systems across the country continue have struggled with teacher shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and St. Louis Public Schools is no exception. On Tuesday, the district's communications director George Sells told 5 On Your Side there were currently 76 openings with 111 at the beginning of the year.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Children's speech and language therapy clinic expands into north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Children who need help with their speech and language skills now have a place to go in north St. Louis. The Walker Scottish Rite Clinic, a program of Maryville University, has a new office on Prairie Avenue that sits in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The program was created to give better access to families where their services are needed most.
On-the-job training provides new opportunities for skilled workers
ST. LOUIS — At a time when it's hard to hire and retain skilled workers across the nation, a St. Louis nonprofit is bucking the trend on a small scale. The Collective Thread sits on Washington Avenue, in the heart of the old garment district of St. Louis, and provides much-needed services to apparel brands across the world.
KMOV
Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
St. Louis Board of Alderman still prohibited from meeting in person
St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss why the St. Louis Board of Alderman is still meeting virtually and is prohibited from meeting in person with very few exceptions.
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
City of St. Louis says it wants thousands of new residents. Its new study pitches an earnings tax credit to get them to come.
ST. LOUIS — A study from the city of St. Louis' development agency is pitching a way to lure thousands of new residents in a bid to reverse decades of population loss: earnings and payroll tax credits. The St. Louis Development Corp. study, done in conjunction with consultant PGAV...
Essence
Sweetie Pie's Closes Last Location In St. Louis As Tim Norman Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire
After being a staple in the city for more than 25 years and made popular on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," Ms. Robbie's soul food restaurant closed its doors in The Lou. Sweetie Pie’s, the St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain popularized by the OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ran for nine seasons, has closed its doors in the city. The more than 25-year-old business started by Robbie Montgomery is no more in the state of Missouri following the conviction of her son, James “Timothy” Norman, in a murder-for-hire plot that ended in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016. Andre was Ms. Robbie’s grandson and Norman’s nephew. All parties were featured on the show.
Wentzville revokes contractor's business license after allegedly taking thousands from customers
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Following 5 On Your Side's reports on a Wentzville contractor who is accused of taking hundreds of thousands from residents, the city is taking action. In a unanimous vote, the Wentzville Board of Alderman along with the mayor immediately revoked the business license for Tri-County Fence and Deck.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Maryland Heights named among Fortune’s Top 25 places for families to live
St. Louis suburb Maryland Heights is honored as one of the top spots for families to live in the nation.
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
KFVS12
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A dangerous moment of impact was seen and heard on camera. A video that’s caused a stir on social media shows a 12-year-old boy being hit by a car while riding his bike in his neighborhood. The driver turns out to be the local school district’s superintendent.
Shocked, sad, angry, upset: Catholic school leaders react to school closures
This week, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced that two Catholic high schools, St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, are closing as part of their “All Things New” strategic plan.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
KMOV
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
Missouri Red Cross crews head to Florida to aid Hurricane Ian cleanup
ST. LOUIS — Missouri-based American Red Cross crews are driving down to Florida to help clean up the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross already has crews on the ground that were deployed ahead of the storm. But now, it's clear that much more help is needed.
Colombian-style coffee shop in Eureka expands to St. Louis
EUREKA, Mo. — The Hagedorns created La Finca back in 2018. Since then, co-owners John and Alejandra have been pouring their hearts and souls into their coffee. They say it's the first authentic, Colombian-style coffee shop in the St. Louis area. "La Finca means little farm," John said. "It...
