ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Children's speech and language therapy clinic expands into north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Children who need help with their speech and language skills now have a place to go in north St. Louis. The Walker Scottish Rite Clinic, a program of Maryville University, has a new office on Prairie Avenue that sits in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The program was created to give better access to families where their services are needed most.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arnold, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
Arnold, MO
Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
KMOV

Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Bus#Bus Service#Bus Driver#School Districts#Fox C 6 School District
Essence

Sweetie Pie's Closes Last Location In St. Louis As Tim Norman Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire

After being a staple in the city for more than 25 years and made popular on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," Ms. Robbie's soul food restaurant closed its doors in The Lou. Sweetie Pie’s, the St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain popularized by the OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ran for nine seasons, has closed its doors in the city. The more than 25-year-old business started by Robbie Montgomery is no more in the state of Missouri following the conviction of her son, James “Timothy” Norman, in a murder-for-hire plot that ended in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016. Andre was Ms. Robbie’s grandson and Norman’s nephew. All parties were featured on the show.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy