After being a staple in the city for more than 25 years and made popular on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," Ms. Robbie's soul food restaurant closed its doors in The Lou. Sweetie Pie’s, the St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain popularized by the OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ran for nine seasons, has closed its doors in the city. The more than 25-year-old business started by Robbie Montgomery is no more in the state of Missouri following the conviction of her son, James “Timothy” Norman, in a murder-for-hire plot that ended in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016. Andre was Ms. Robbie’s grandson and Norman’s nephew. All parties were featured on the show.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO