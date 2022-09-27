ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Bethesda, MD
Silver Spring, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Special Victim’s Investigations Division Asking for Assistance in Locating Missing Bethesda Teen

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victim’s Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Aseel Enayat Nazary, a missing 15 year-old from Bethesda. Enayat Nazary was last seen on September 28, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 6800 block of Fairfax Road.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Harford County residential fire under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A residential fire is under investigation in Harford County. According to fire officials, they were notified of a fire in the 300 block of Tanglewood Court just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 25 fire officials from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire and...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County to get new 227 area code next summer

Starting next summer, new Montgomery County phone numbers will begin with the area code 227 instead of the longstanding 301 or 240. The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that 227 has been assigned as the new area code to serve the geographic area that includes Montgomery, Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, Washington, Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties, according to a press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion

The long-awaited expansion of Metro's Silver Line is getting more buzz lately, as Metro has released an updated version of its rail map showing the six stations that are expected to open soon in Northern Virginia — including one at Dulles International Airport. But when, exactly, can we expect the new stations? Will they have parking? How much will it cost to ride Metro all the way to the end of the line?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
The Hill

Person wounded in shooting at DC’s Union Station

A person was shot at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, authorities said. A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson said the agency was dispatched for a report of a shooting and found a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man’s injury was “very minor,” and he...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Stabbing at apartment complex prompts lockdown at Northwestern High: Police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside, Hyattsville Police Department said in a tweet. Police were on the scene investigating outside the City of Hyattsville Wednesday afternoon. Students at Northwestern High School were...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD

