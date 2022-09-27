Read full article on original website
County police name new Major Crimes Division head, Bethesda district commander
The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years. Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that...
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
Detectives from the Special Victim’s Investigations Division Asking for Assistance in Locating Missing Bethesda Teen
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victim’s Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Aseel Enayat Nazary, a missing 15 year-old from Bethesda. Enayat Nazary was last seen on September 28, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 6800 block of Fairfax Road.
Harford County residential fire under investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A residential fire is under investigation in Harford County. According to fire officials, they were notified of a fire in the 300 block of Tanglewood Court just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 25 fire officials from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire and...
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
Montgomery County to get new 227 area code next summer
Starting next summer, new Montgomery County phone numbers will begin with the area code 227 instead of the longstanding 301 or 240. The Maryland Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that 227 has been assigned as the new area code to serve the geographic area that includes Montgomery, Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, Washington, Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties, according to a press release.
Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring reopens after closure due to death investigation
This story was updated at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, to include the fact that the road has reopened. A portion of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring has reopened Monday afternoon after being closed due to a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The department posted...
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion
The long-awaited expansion of Metro's Silver Line is getting more buzz lately, as Metro has released an updated version of its rail map showing the six stations that are expected to open soon in Northern Virginia — including one at Dulles International Airport. But when, exactly, can we expect the new stations? Will they have parking? How much will it cost to ride Metro all the way to the end of the line?
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Construction Progress at Pleasant View Park at Former CPSC Site in Gaithersburg
The upcoming 9.54-acre Pleasant View Park will be located at the former Consumer Product Safety Commission site on Rt. 28. (10901 Darnestown Road). A 16-month construction period is anticipated, with completion in February 2023. Below we have additional information and photos on its progress. Per the City of Gaithersburg: The...
Person wounded in shooting at DC’s Union Station
A person was shot at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, authorities said. A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson said the agency was dispatched for a report of a shooting and found a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man’s injury was “very minor,” and he...
Stabbing at apartment complex prompts lockdown at Northwestern High: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside, Hyattsville Police Department said in a tweet. Police were on the scene investigating outside the City of Hyattsville Wednesday afternoon. Students at Northwestern High School were...
Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
