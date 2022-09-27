Sandy High alums enjoy homecoming as educators in Oregon Trail School District The communities within the Oregon Trail School District are home to returned natives who came home as educators in local schools. This school year, multiple Sandy High alumni have returned to the area to teach where they grew up and where their dreams of becoming educators first began. Here are two of them: SHARA NAGEL Shara Nagel, 44, has returned to Sandy High 30 years after starting there as a freshman. Though Nagel has taught math in the Gresham-Barlow School District for more than 20 years, her...

SANDY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO