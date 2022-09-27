Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Driver blinded by sun strikes 2 kids outside Salem school
Authorities say a driver impaired by sunlight struck two young children outside Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School in Salem on Tuesday morning.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police arrest male who approached children at school bus stops
VANCOUVER – On Sept. 16, Vancouver Police were notified of a suspicious male who was reportedly talking with middle school-aged kids at a school bus stop in the area of NE 144th Avenue/Hearthwood Blvd. The male was offering the kids candy, inviting them to come over to his house...
kykn.com
Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 99 crash in Corvallis
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis on Tuesday night, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGW
Oregon home repair program helping Hillsboro neighborhood repair their older homes
Habitat Humanity has been around for a while, but recently more and more people are needing their help. Their goal this year is to repair 55 homes.
Body found in Willamette River believed to be missing Salem teen
A body found in the Willamette River in Polk County on Sept. 24 is believed to be that of missing West Salem teenager Zackary Christopher Brenneman, authorities say.
1 dead in Fairview house shooting, suspect at large
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead at a house in Fairview remains on the loose Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Suspect sought after hit-run leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Salem on Wednesday, according to the Salem Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
Channel 6000
Man arrested after allegedly stalking, luring kids at Vancouver bus stop
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man allegedly seen touching himself inappropriately near a school and who reportedly tried to lure children away from a bus stop in Vancouver was arrested Monday, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said it first began investigating 60-year-old Jacques D. Lesuer on Sept. 16...
kptv.com
Missing Salem teen found dead
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The teen who went missing Sept 16 after a high school football game was found dead in a waterway, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the Willamette River on Northwest Wallace Road about a report of a body in the waterway. The body matched the description of the missing teenager Zackary Brenneman.
‘We could’ve been homeless’: Portland home repair program helps people stay off the streets
HILLSBORO, Ore. — There are many different reasons for why people become homeless. One of them is because their home or apartment fell into disrepair so badly, they couldn't live there anymore. Habitat for Humanity has a program that prevents that. Their latest project was in a Hillsboro neighborhood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
Teen groped by stranger while waiting for a bus in the Richmond Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for the public's help after a 15-year-old girl was forcefully touched against her will while waiting for bus in the Richmond Neighborhood. On Monday morning around 8:45AM, a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop located on the northwest corner of...
Brothers arrested by Salem Police for alleged involvement in late August shooting
Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a Salem shooting incident that happened in August.
Channel 6000
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
1 dead after truck crashes into ditch along Highway 101
One man is dead after a crash Tuesday evening, Oregon State police say.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
Once a Pioneer, always a Pioneer
Sandy High alums enjoy homecoming as educators in Oregon Trail School District The communities within the Oregon Trail School District are home to returned natives who came home as educators in local schools. This school year, multiple Sandy High alumni have returned to the area to teach where they grew up and where their dreams of becoming educators first began. Here are two of them: SHARA NAGEL Shara Nagel, 44, has returned to Sandy High 30 years after starting there as a freshman. Though Nagel has taught math in the Gresham-Barlow School District for more than 20 years, her...
KGW
Hazel Dell neighbors upset about damage to multiple cars, including smashed windows, dents and dings
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area. It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.
KGW
Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0