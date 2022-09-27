ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kykn.com

Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serra Court Northeast#Mph
Channel 6000

Man arrested after allegedly stalking, luring kids at Vancouver bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man allegedly seen touching himself inappropriately near a school and who reportedly tried to lure children away from a bus stop in Vancouver was arrested Monday, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said it first began investigating 60-year-old Jacques D. Lesuer on Sept. 16...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Missing Salem teen found dead

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The teen who went missing Sept 16 after a high school football game was found dead in a waterway, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the Willamette River on Northwest Wallace Road about a report of a body in the waterway. The body matched the description of the missing teenager Zackary Brenneman.
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland contractor is searching for his stolen trailer that he says is worth about $40,000. Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 16th construction company owner Kris Listigs dump trailer was stolen. It happened outside of his customer’s house on SE 70th street in Portland. “Those...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Sandy Post

Once a Pioneer, always a Pioneer

Sandy High alums enjoy homecoming as educators in Oregon Trail School District The communities within the Oregon Trail School District are home to returned natives who came home as educators in local schools. This school year, multiple Sandy High alumni have returned to the area to teach where they grew up and where their dreams of becoming educators first began. Here are two of them: SHARA NAGEL Shara Nagel, 44, has returned to Sandy High 30 years after starting there as a freshman. Though Nagel has taught math in the Gresham-Barlow School District for more than 20 years, her...
SANDY, OR
KGW

Hazel Dell neighbors upset about damage to multiple cars, including smashed windows, dents and dings

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area. It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.
HAZEL DELL, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy