Judge postpones sentencing in disability fraud case to confirm restitution payments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing for two people who pleaded no contest to multiple felonies in connection with a disability insurance fraud scheme was postponed Monday to verify they are continuing to make restitution.

Wade Benson and Deborah Hicks must pay back a total of $70,451.14 after pleading no contest to falsely claiming one of them was disabled and the other served as their caretaker in order to collect disability insurance benefits.

If they fulfill the terms of the plea agreement — which includes paying a certain amount in restitution monthly — they’ll receive two years’ probation. If they fail to comply, they face up to three years in prison.

On Monday, Judge Colette M. Humphrey said probation officials reported not receiving payments since February.

Defense attorney Jennifer Dunlap, however, presented copies of receipts showing Benson and Hicks have each paid $500 every month since they accepted the plea agreement in July of last year. She said copies can be provided to the court.

Humphrey set the next hearing for Jan. 19 to check with probation and confirm payments have been made.

Prosecutors say Benson and Hicks forged doctors’ signatures on disability paperwork and received benefits. Neither is disabled.

They also allegedly opened a disability case in another person’s name without that person’s knowledge. The signatures of that person and a doctor were forged as well, prosecutors said.

