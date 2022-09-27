If there’s one common thread through South Alabama’s 3-1 beginning to this football season, it has been getting off to a good start. The Jaguars have outscored their opponents 54-13 in the first quarter and scored first in all but one game. With a trip to Louisiana (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) for its Sun Belt opener on tap Saturday, South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said maintaining that early energy and execution has been a major focus in practice this week.

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO