South Alabama football notes: Jaguars looking to maintain early intensity at Louisiana
If there’s one common thread through South Alabama’s 3-1 beginning to this football season, it has been getting off to a good start. The Jaguars have outscored their opponents 54-13 in the first quarter and scored first in all but one game. With a trip to Louisiana (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) for its Sun Belt opener on tap Saturday, South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said maintaining that early energy and execution has been a major focus in practice this week.
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter rewarded for being ‘great teammate’
It’s an honor usually reserved for a starter, but Kane Wommack saw no better candidate this week than Desmond Trotter. Trotter, South Alabama’s backup quarterback, will wear the honorary No. 5 jersey for Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Louisiana. In a week where three former starters — running back Terrion Avery and offensive linemen Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray — were dismissed or left the team due to playing-time concerns, Wommack chose to send a message by rewarding Trotter with the Jaguars’ top in-season individual honor.
‘They feed off each other:’ Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling
The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
Mobile Christian forced to forfeit 4 wins this season due to ineligible player
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian High School Football will forfeit its four wins so far this season after a player was ruled ineligible. The Class 3A, Region 1 No. 8-ranked Leopards move to 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in region play. Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell’s team was 4-2, 3-0 through the first six weeks […]
2 more former South Alabama football starters off team
South Alabama offensive linemen Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray are no longer with the team, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. Lewis and Gray were both starters for the Jaguars in 2021, Lewis at right tackle and Gray at left guard. Both former Division I transfers and fifth-year seniors, they’d lost their first-team positions to other players this season.
South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB
South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
Paul Finebaum on AJ McCarron’s Bryan Harsin take: ‘He’s now 0-2 in the last 2 encounters with Auburn’
Paul Finebaum isn’t buying what AJ McCarron is selling. A day after the former Alabama quarterback told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile - as well as “The Ringer” podcast “Slow News Day” - that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has been told he is out at the end of the season, Finebaum, the SEC Network analyst, questioned the lack of evidence to support such a claim.
Mobile Christian football team forfeiting 4 wins this season due to eligibility issue
They were 4-2, 3-0. “Going through our records this year we realized we had made a mistake,” Haines said. “We played a young man last year on the junior varsity that needed to sit. We talked to the folks at the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they told us what we needed to do. We will forfeit our four wins from earlier in the year.”
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Opinion | Orange Beach officials still fighting same “Bad Ass” fight 20 years on
Teaching adults not born in the same millennium as yourself, while also staring down an impending 20-year high school class reunion (Go Dragons! Alabama School of Math and Science, class of ’03) is enough to make anyone feel old, the sort of old where your bones turn just a little bit more into dust with each new Tik Tok trend.
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
‘He loved Mobile, and would tell everyone that’: Famed scientist E.O. Wilson recognized by city
Mobile is celebrating a native biologist whose pioneering work in evolutionary biology once had some people referring to him as a “modern-day Darwin.”. E.O. Wilson, who died at age 92 on December 26, 2021, will be recognized with a tribute and special program on October 7, at the Mobile Museum of Art.
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Alabama prison inmate Kastellio Vaughan refused medical care after surgery, ADOC says
Alabama prison officials have released more medical information of an inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary in Baldwin and Mobile counties. He signed a waiver...
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
Wind / current from Ian and cold front combine forces to impact all sides of Pleasure Island
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of miles from Hurricane Ian, Baldwin County beaches were feeling impacts from the storm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Red flags were posted after surf built overnight with swift currents. On the north side of the island, waves battered the shoreline, driven by north winds from a cold front.
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
