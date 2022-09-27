ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

South Alabama football notes: Jaguars looking to maintain early intensity at Louisiana

If there’s one common thread through South Alabama’s 3-1 beginning to this football season, it has been getting off to a good start. The Jaguars have outscored their opponents 54-13 in the first quarter and scored first in all but one game. With a trip to Louisiana (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) for its Sun Belt opener on tap Saturday, South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said maintaining that early energy and execution has been a major focus in practice this week.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

South Alabama's Desmond Trotter rewarded for being 'great teammate'

It’s an honor usually reserved for a starter, but Kane Wommack saw no better candidate this week than Desmond Trotter. Trotter, South Alabama’s backup quarterback, will wear the honorary No. 5 jersey for Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Louisiana. In a week where three former starters — running back Terrion Avery and offensive linemen Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray — were dismissed or left the team due to playing-time concerns, Wommack chose to send a message by rewarding Trotter with the Jaguars’ top in-season individual honor.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

'They feed off each other:' Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling

The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

2 more former South Alabama football starters off team

South Alabama offensive linemen Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray are no longer with the team, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. Lewis and Gray were both starters for the Jaguars in 2021, Lewis at right tackle and Gray at left guard. Both former Division I transfers and fifth-year seniors, they’d lost their first-team positions to other players this season.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama men's basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB

South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Paul Finebaum on AJ McCarron's Bryan Harsin take: 'He's now 0-2 in the last 2 encounters with Auburn'

Paul Finebaum isn’t buying what AJ McCarron is selling. A day after the former Alabama quarterback told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile - as well as “The Ringer” podcast “Slow News Day” - that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has been told he is out at the end of the season, Finebaum, the SEC Network analyst, questioned the lack of evidence to support such a claim.
AUBURN, AL
Person
Kane Wommack
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
