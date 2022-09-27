Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after trying to escape from Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. the 27-year old was seen riding a bicycle on Northeast Chestnut Street and an officer knew he had a felony warrant. The officer attempted to conduct a stop but the man continued to ride away. The suspect attempted to ride his bicycle down the embankment of the railroad tracks, but he wrecked and flow over his handlebars, at which point he was detained.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED PAROLE VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged parole violation early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 3:10 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said a woman was leaning up against a vehicle, was yelling and had her pants pulled down. The 36-year old allegedly admitted to being intoxicated and using methamphetamine.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance Tuesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 2:20 p.m. 33-year old Brenton Reedy was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with three employees at Grocery Outlet in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, after being asked to leave by the owner. The employees ultimately carried Reedy out of the business and held him against a pole until law enforcement arrived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a warrant and cited him for alleged drug possession on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 7:40 a.m. officers contacted 27-year old James Lander outside a business in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect was allegedly visibly under the influence and dispatch confirmed he had a warrant for failure to appear. Lander’s parole officer authorized that he be detained for failure to report. During a consent search, an officer allegedly located a plastic bag which was confirmed to be fentanyl.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:00 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old and a 38-year old at Riverside Park in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street. The older man was a city exclusion violator and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED TWICE, RELEASED TWICE, ON TUESDAY
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT LEADS TO GLENDALE ARREST
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING PEDESTRIAN STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following a pedestrian stop Monday night. The RPD report said just before 6:20 p.m. the 45-year old was contacted near the intersection of Southeast Rice Avenue and Southeast Hamilton Street. An officer knew the suspect had warrants for her arrest. The woman allegedly had 3.6 grams of methamphetamine in her bra. She was jailed for the warrants and also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of meth. The drugs were seized.
kptv.com
Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death north of Eugene
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead north of Eugene. According to deputies, dispatchers first received a report of the incident around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a caller said a man was throwing himself against the caller’s door.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER MONDAY INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant after a Monday incident. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 8:00 p.m. a deputy contacted a man and a woman in the 3000 block of Hooker Road after a caller said they were acting suspicious. The 25-year old man returned with a failure to appear warrant and was taken into custody. Bail was set at $13,750.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF BEER AND BATTERIES
Roseburg Police jailed a man following the alleged theft of beer and batteries on Monday. A report from Roseburg Police said shortly after 2:00 p.m. the 33-year old allegedly pushed a shopping cart out of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report said the cart contained two thirty packs of one brand of beer and two twelve packs of another brand – 84 beers in all – along with two packs of batteries. A store loss prevention officer followed the suspect all the way to Legion Field which is where officers made contact with him. During a search of the man’s person, a violation amount of methamphetamine was allegedly located.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to prison for stealing car and using it in armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and using it to commit an armed robbery at a deli, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, Bendan Ivor Lord, 22, and another man took a car for a test drive from a local car dealership in early April 2022, and never returned the car. Police said Lord took the car to commit other crimes. One of which was an April 11 armed robbery of Ashley’s Deli at 2578 Willamette St. where the car was used as a getaway vehicle, police said.
kptv.com
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a business in Grants Pass is on the run from felony animal neglect charges after deputies received several tips from the local community. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at the Pawsitive K9 Solutions facility on 6th Street...
kptv.com
Former president of Willamette Country Music Fest pleads guilty to fraud charges
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The former president of the Willamette Country Music Concerts pled guilty Wednesday to falsified bank statements and financial summaries to influence the sale of her stake in the company. According to the Oregon District Attorney, Anne Hankins, 53, of Springfield, was a minority owner, as...
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man attempts to steal two 30-packs & two 12-packs of beer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Monday after he walked out of a local store in an attempt to steal beer and batteries, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Police say the 33-year-old man "pushed out a shopping cart from Fred Meyer which contained two thirty...
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
clayconews.com
ARREST WITH GUNS, VEHICLES AND CASH SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (September 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 22, 2022, the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with assistance from several other agencies, served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, Jackson County: a warehouse near 1st. Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
Comments / 0