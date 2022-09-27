Roseburg Police jailed a man following the alleged theft of beer and batteries on Monday. A report from Roseburg Police said shortly after 2:00 p.m. the 33-year old allegedly pushed a shopping cart out of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report said the cart contained two thirty packs of one brand of beer and two twelve packs of another brand – 84 beers in all – along with two packs of batteries. A store loss prevention officer followed the suspect all the way to Legion Field which is where officers made contact with him. During a search of the man’s person, a violation amount of methamphetamine was allegedly located.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO