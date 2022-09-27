Read full article on original website
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded
BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
More Charges Filed Against Driver in Fatal Wildwood, NJ, H2oi Car Rally Crash
Authorities in Cape May County say they have filed additional charges against a driver who killed two people in a crash during an unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood last weekend. According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity...
Murphy calls deadly Wildwood car rally an ‘awful tragedy,’ says officials will review what happened
In his first public comments on the deadly event, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday it’s an “awful tragedy” that two people died and two others were injured during a pop-up car rally that caused chaos in Wildwood this past weekend. The governor also said officials will examine...
ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm
“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
New Outrageously Popular Breakfast Spot Could Be Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey
This is fantastic news! Brick may be getting the best new breakfast spot in history! My family and I found this particular place when we lived in Florida for a few years. Now we have another one coming to Jersey and trust me, you will love it!. Eye spy an...
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and the shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Toxic pile looming over N.J. city starting to be removed as lawsuit remains ongoing
Roy Jones, a Camden environmental advocate, says residents have waited for years for a massive toxic pile in the city’s Bergen Square neighborhood to be completely cleaned up. While that didn’t happen Monday afternoon, local and state leaders got one step closer when they cut the locks off the...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Another one bites the dust: Creepy, abandoned NJ shore motel demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN IMPACTING FLORIDA TODAY AND JERSEY SHORE THIS WEEKEND
Good morning! Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts and prayers as Hurricane Ian reaches the west coast today. We will update everyone with how this weather could impact our shore community on Sunday. Media and photo courtesy OCSD.
Vehicle Found in Vineland, NJ; Cape May Court House Man Missing
Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. According to authorities, Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 PM, walking away from his vehicle on Route 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
