RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One suspect has been caught in the kidnapping of two children two weeks ago at a gas station near Raeford, officials said. The incident took place at about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lucky Stop gas station, which is located at 2196 U.S. 401 Business, at the intersection of Rockfish Road, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

RAEFORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO