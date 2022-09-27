I pray she found her soulmate an he swept her off her feet gave her a stable home an the love she needs an a new healthy life she is a beautiful woman an deserves more than the life she was living i don't know her or her story but I pray she is happy healthy and just doesn't want to be found at the moment that shes just taking time to take care of herself
While I don't know her situation, it makes me sad to know she has family yet she's homeless. I hope she's ok and found soon.
I do as well, I pray that this person is safe healthy and gets returned home ASAP, everyone always wants to think the worst that's why my glasses always have full not half empty perhaps she's in the hospital but they can't find any ID to let the family know that she's okay but she cannot talk for some reason whatever the case may be may God bring her home safe to a family and prayers for the family in this uncertain wait of time
Comments / 38