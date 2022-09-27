ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Rollover accident slowed traffic along I-79 Tuesday morning

By Bill Palmer
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471gmI_0iCMQ0zy00

Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident along I-79 Tuesday morning.

That accident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday just south of the McKean exit along I-79 after the driver of an SUV reportedly lost control and rolled their vehicle.

One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie

Southbound traffic was down to one lane as crews worked to remove the debris.

At this time, it’s unknown whether anyone was injured. That accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Jackson Center Polk Road

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, as 59-year-old Raymond E. Haggard, of Mercer, was traveling east on Jackson Center Polk Road, in Mineral Township, Venango County, in a 2009 Honda FIT.
MERCER, PA
YourErie

Jeep rollover accident closes Edinboro Road overnight

Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident. Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean. According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof. […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Car hits tree, flips into house on W. 29th & Liberty streets

A rollover accident in Erie left one homeowner with quite the mess in their yard. This crash happened near the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. That’s where police say a driver lost control and struck a tree, which flipped the car. The car then came to rest against the porch of a home. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie

One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Mckean, PA
Erie, PA
Traffic
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Heavy flooding closes parts of west Erie County

In west Erie County, flooding resulted in a portion of Route 18 between Cross Station Road and Messenger Road being closed. Route 5 near Route 215 had damage from flash flooding and eastbound traffic had to be re-routed. A.F. Dobler Hose and Springfield Volunteer Fire Company also responded to multiple flooded basements with water needing […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Tire Center Frost Advisory Issued for Friday Morning

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Frost Advisory for much of Pennsylvania beginning at 1 a.m. Friday. The advisory runs until 9 a.m. Friday, with temperatures bottoming around 31 or 32 degrees in higher elevations. “Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

North East woman struck by vehicle on Sept. 26

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 26. At about 5:36 a.m., a 25-year-old North East woman was walking on Loomis Street near Pleasant Valley Drive in North East Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the woman was wearing dark clothing and allegedly […]
NORTH EAST, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#I 79#E 22nd St#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire

A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital

An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Rain to continue through Tuesday; watch for possible flooding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain has fallen in the Erie County area in the last 24-36 hours, with anywhere from 2” to locally 7” of rainfall reported.  The weather set up is such that more bands of rain will rotate through Erie County into Tuesday, allowing for another 1-3” of rain on top of what has […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Rain brings woes for drivers, but could spell good news for fishermen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has been inundated with rain. Minor flooding is reported throughout the city, drivers are encountering hazardous pooling water on roadways, and sump pumps are working overtime. While it’s worsening news for some homeowners near waterways, it’s pretty good news for fishermen. Steelhead fishermen, in particular, will benefit from the abundant and persistent […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How this September compares to our monthly record for rainfall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie International Airport has received 8.29″ of rainfall for the month of September as of midnight on September 27.  The majority of that rain falling in the last 3 days. Certainly a lot of rain, but is it a monthly record? It’s up there, but not even close to the record.  Record rainfall for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday

Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

39-year-old man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting on East 8th Street

Police were called to a shooting on the 200 block of East 8th Street around noon Saturday. A 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police also found several gun casings at the scene. Witnesses are currently being interviewed at this time. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah made the following statement: “No […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy