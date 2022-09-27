Rollover accident slowed traffic along I-79 Tuesday morning

Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident along I-79 Tuesday morning.

That accident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday just south of the McKean exit along I-79 after the driver of an SUV reportedly lost control and rolled their vehicle.

Southbound traffic was down to one lane as crews worked to remove the debris.

At this time, it’s unknown whether anyone was injured. That accident remains under investigation.

