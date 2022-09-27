Read full article on original website
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
N.J. reports 1,981 COVID cases, 8 deaths. Positive tests up slightly from last month.
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths as state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive rose to 1,746 - a 5% increase from a week ago and a 2% increase from a month ago. The rate of transmission was 1.16 on Thursday,...
Ian Impacts for NJ: 3″ Rain, 30+ MPH Gusts, Minor Tidal Flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Field Hockey: Who’s the top senior in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
Today marks the first of a four-part series where we at NJ Advance Media look to highlight some of the most talented players New Jersey has to offer.
Hurricane Ian: N.J. sends National Guard to Florida after huge storm slams U.S.
New Jersey is sending 135 members of its National Guard to Florida, along with more than three dozen military and support vehicles, after Hurricane Ian devastated the state and knocked out power to millions of people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday morning. The news comes after Ian made landfall Wednesday...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say
Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
N.J. reports 1,906 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate continues to rise
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission rate continues to surpass its key benchmark. The rate of transmission was 1.13 on Tuesday, up from 1.11 on Monday and 1.04 last week. A transmission rate below 1 is an...
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN IMPACTING FLORIDA TODAY AND JERSEY SHORE THIS WEEKEND
Good morning! Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts and prayers as Hurricane Ian reaches the west coast today. We will update everyone with how this weather could impact our shore community on Sunday. Media and photo courtesy OCSD.
The ballad of sausage and peppers, N.J.’s forgotten sandwich
New Jersey might just be the Sandwich State. The Taylor ham/pork roll sandwich, subject of endless debate and unflagging loyalty, may as well be on the state crest, along with “liberty”and “prosperity.”. The club sandwich — layers of cocktail stick-anchored goodness — is a diner staple. The...
HS football: Highlights, must-see games & storylines around N.J. heading into Week 5
Temperatures are dropping and games on the gridiron across the garden state are growing in importance. That must mean October is near – two days away to be exact. Epic matchups throughout N.J. are set for Week 5 and there’s plenty to recap from an entertaining Week 4 slate. Without further ado, let’s dive into the games to watch and storylines of note.
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday.
SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center
A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
NJ man caught urinating on ex-wife’s grave in Hudson Valley, NY
A New Jersey family is seeking justice after discovering their late mother’s ex-husband, a resident of Bergen County, has repeatedly urinated on her grave not far across the state border in New York’s Rockland County. Michael Murphy, of Dumont, had set up video cameras to see who was...
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
Hurricane Ian Has Sharks Swimming In The Florida Streets
Hurricane Ian is the worst storm to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida, maybe ever. It was a solid category 4. Florida is one of those places where you are not only worrying about the storm and the damage, but you also have to worry about the wildlife as well.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
