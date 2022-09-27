Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Friend Rejecting Wedding Invite Over Couple's 'Lack of Effort' Applauded
Several users on Mumsnet said it's "perfectly reasonable" to forgo attending the couple's wedding and "phase them out."
Woman Refuses to Let Autistic Friend of Husband Stay in Home
Loyalty is generally seen as an admirable quality when it comes to relationships, whether romantic or platonic. With that said, there are always elements that can make it so that loyalty isn’t always so black and white.
Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing
I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
TODAY.com
Bobbie’s Bests: Sustainable bags, concealer, parenting book
TODAY’s Style Editor Bobbie Thomas shares five of her latest favorite finds, including sustainable bags, a parenting book, serum sticks, post cards and more.Sept. 29, 2022.
Dating and the Date Napper
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner falls asleep during date night. So, what do you do if your partner falls asleep during date night? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
sippycupmom.com
5 Toddler Playroom Essentials To Facilitate Learning While Having Fun
It’s a moment of pride when you see your toddler who has recently started talking come to you holding a red building block and saying, “Mumma… RED!”. Isn’t it magical to experience these moments, especially in the early years?. The best thing is they’re learning most...
KIDS・
Meet the Entrepreneur and Mom Teaching Kids About Volunteering Through Family Projects
The founder of Alltrusits shares how she's helping families talk about topics such as homlessness, bees, clean water, hunger, foster animals and mental health.
Black Mom and Daughter Duo Write a Children’s Book Focusing on the Beauty of Growing Food
Stacey Woodson, a registered dietitian, food activist, and HBCU graduate from Philadelphia, Penn. has partnered with her 10-year-old daughter, Paige, to write and release Grow. Eat. Repeat. A Love Letter to Black-Eyed Peas, a beautiful children’s book that centers on the beauty of Black culture by displaying the intimate relationship between generations of family, Black history and their garden.
