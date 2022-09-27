ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, NH

WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
Fitzwilliam, NH
New Hampshire State
Hancock, NH
NECN

Inmate Charged in Attack That Severely Injured MCI-Shirley Corrections Officer

An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley has been indicted in connection with an attack that left a corrections officer at the facility fighting for his life. Roy Booth, 40, was indicted Wednesday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily...
WCVB

DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks

NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney said. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of...
NEWTON, MA
Daily Voice

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says

A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
NEWTON, MA
Milford Cabinet

Man killed in motorcycle accident in Bedford

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire, EMS and New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at F.E. Everett Turnpike Exit 13 southbound offramp Wednesday. Responders were advised that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, and bystanders were doing CPR on an unresponsive man just after 7 p.m.
BEDFORD, NH
travelyourway.net

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Woman Indicted in Stabbing Death of 71-Year-Old Man in New Hampshire

A woman has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury in connection with the stabbing death of a 71-year-old man in Manchester earlier this year, according to the state attorney general's office. Stephanie Beard, 34, was indicted for second-degree murder "for knowingly causing the death of John Glennon by...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Family of Molly Bish Wants New Investigators Assigned to Her Case

The family of murdered lifeguard Molly Bish is demanding new investigators be assigned to the case decades after the horrible crime. Molly’s family tells the NBC10 Investigators they’ve lost faith in Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. and his team. Molly’s parents and sister, Heather, say they’re concerned the Worcester DA lacks the resources and isn’t pushing to use the latest technology to help solve Molly’s murder.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
WILMINGTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Police investigating second case of anti-Semitic vandalism

LACONIA — Laconia police on Tuesday said they are looking into a second incident of anti-Semitic graffiti at Laconia Public Library that appears to be virtually identical to the vandalism that was done in a section of Opechee Park over the weekend. The vandalism at Opechee Point included spray-painted...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead

ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
ALSTEAD, NH
NECN

Motorcyclist Killed in Everett Turnpike Crash in Bedford, NH

A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced. The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said on Twitter. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Harley Davidson...
BEDFORD, NH

