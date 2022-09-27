Read full article on original website
Former police chief in NH accused of submitting false timesheets
CONCORD, N.H. — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn't work in another town as officer-in-charge. Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general's office said. Wood, who...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire police department’s officer-in-charge accused of submitting timesheets for work not done
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who served as the officer-in-charge for Richmond police is accused of falsely submitting timesheets for work he knew he did not complete and receiving compensation for those hours, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced on Tuesday. Andrew Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, was...
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
WMUR.com
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
NECN
Inmate Charged in Attack That Severely Injured MCI-Shirley Corrections Officer
An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley has been indicted in connection with an attack that left a corrections officer at the facility fighting for his life. Roy Booth, 40, was indicted Wednesday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily...
WCVB
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney said. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of...
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
NECN
Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says
A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
DA: Woman facing murder charge in death of Newton man who was found wrapped in curtain
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman arrested in connection with the beating death of a beloved Newton man fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks and wrapped his body in a curtain in an attempt to conceal the crime, investigators said. Xiu Fang Ke, 43, was arraigned...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man covered in blood will not leave Hanover Street bathroom
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
Milford Cabinet
Man killed in motorcycle accident in Bedford
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire, EMS and New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at F.E. Everett Turnpike Exit 13 southbound offramp Wednesday. Responders were advised that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, and bystanders were doing CPR on an unresponsive man just after 7 p.m.
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
NECN
Woman Indicted in Stabbing Death of 71-Year-Old Man in New Hampshire
A woman has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury in connection with the stabbing death of a 71-year-old man in Manchester earlier this year, according to the state attorney general's office. Stephanie Beard, 34, was indicted for second-degree murder "for knowingly causing the death of John Glennon by...
NECN
Family of Molly Bish Wants New Investigators Assigned to Her Case
The family of murdered lifeguard Molly Bish is demanding new investigators be assigned to the case decades after the horrible crime. Molly’s family tells the NBC10 Investigators they’ve lost faith in Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. and his team. Molly’s parents and sister, Heather, say they’re concerned the Worcester DA lacks the resources and isn’t pushing to use the latest technology to help solve Molly’s murder.
whdh.com
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
laconiadailysun.com
Police investigating second case of anti-Semitic vandalism
LACONIA — Laconia police on Tuesday said they are looking into a second incident of anti-Semitic graffiti at Laconia Public Library that appears to be virtually identical to the vandalism that was done in a section of Opechee Park over the weekend. The vandalism at Opechee Point included spray-painted...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead
ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
NECN
Motorcyclist Killed in Everett Turnpike Crash in Bedford, NH
A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced. The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said on Twitter. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Harley Davidson...
