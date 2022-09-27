Read full article on original website
Tracking tranquil and cool weather, patchy frost for some
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. EXTENDED: Absolutely perfect weather for us this week with continues with a blocking high pressure expected to be stuck over our area as the remnant low of Ian stays along the east coast through this weekend. Tomorrow and Thursday mornings will be chilly with lows near 40-42 for Columbia and Jefferson City, and upper 30s from Mexico to Moberly up to Paris. Frost likelihood is low, but patchy areas are possible along Highway 36 where a Frost Advisory is in effect just north of us. Other than that the rest of the week is nice with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow, and low to mid-70s the rest of this week. This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. We'll be a touch warmer next week with a weak front moving in between Tuesday and Wednesday, and a somewhat more active pattern toward the end of the week.
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Award-winning vineyard and winery in Mexico draws visitors from around the state
For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door. Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose....
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
Minor Injuries For One After Bus and Trash Truck Collision
A trash truck and school bus got into a minor accident Tuesday in Putnam County which left one with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says a 2022 International trash truck and a 2015 Bluebird school bus where traveling in opposite directions on U.S. Highway 136 about five miles west of Unionville at 6:25 A.M. Tuesday when they met on a curve and struck mirrors.
Big rig crashes east of Milan, trucker dies due to medical episode
A truck driver from South Carolina died early Sunday morning in a non-traffic fatality in Milan. Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Harris of Awendaw, South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene one-half mile east of Milan. The International truck was westbound when the driver suffered a medical episode and drove off the...
Injury Accidents Investigated By The Highway Patrol
Three injury accidents were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the area counties over the weekend. Friday at about 10:30 am in Linn County, a single-vehicle crash left a Brookfield woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 20-year-old Tobie A Jacobs was eastbound on US 36 near Marceline and ran off the left side of the road, striking a guard rail. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.
(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle
Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
Cat rescued from house fire in Boone County, shop destroyed in separate Boone County fire
Boone County firefighters rescue a cat from a house fire east of Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire around 4:00 Friday morning on Pinehurst Lane. Light smoke was showing from the back of one unit of a split-level four plex when crews arrived.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
North County High School issues apology following livestream comments about Battle
Officials at North County High School are apologizing for comments made by a student about Battle athletes after a live video stream of a Friday football game. The post North County High School issues apology following livestream comments about Battle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
