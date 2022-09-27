ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, MO

abc17news.com

Tracking tranquil and cool weather, patchy frost for some

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. EXTENDED: Absolutely perfect weather for us this week with continues with a blocking high pressure expected to be stuck over our area as the remnant low of Ian stays along the east coast through this weekend. Tomorrow and Thursday mornings will be chilly with lows near 40-42 for Columbia and Jefferson City, and upper 30s from Mexico to Moberly up to Paris. Frost likelihood is low, but patchy areas are possible along Highway 36 where a Frost Advisory is in effect just north of us. Other than that the rest of the week is nice with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow, and low to mid-70s the rest of this week. This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. We'll be a touch warmer next week with a weak front moving in between Tuesday and Wednesday, and a somewhat more active pattern toward the end of the week.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
khqa.com

Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
ROCHEPORT, MO
City
Macon, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Minor Injuries For One After Bus and Trash Truck Collision

A trash truck and school bus got into a minor accident Tuesday in Putnam County which left one with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says a 2022 International trash truck and a 2015 Bluebird school bus where traveling in opposite directions on U.S. Highway 136 about five miles west of Unionville at 6:25 A.M. Tuesday when they met on a curve and struck mirrors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Big rig crashes east of Milan, trucker dies due to medical episode

A truck driver from South Carolina died early Sunday morning in a non-traffic fatality in Milan. Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Harris of Awendaw, South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene one-half mile east of Milan. The International truck was westbound when the driver suffered a medical episode and drove off the...
MILAN, MO
kchi.com

Injury Accidents Investigated By The Highway Patrol

Three injury accidents were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the area counties over the weekend. Friday at about 10:30 am in Linn County, a single-vehicle crash left a Brookfield woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 20-year-old Tobie A Jacobs was eastbound on US 36 near Marceline and ran off the left side of the road, striking a guard rail. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.
LINN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle

Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
FULTON, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover

Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
MARSHALL, MO
krcgtv.com

Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO

