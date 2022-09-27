TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. EXTENDED: Absolutely perfect weather for us this week with continues with a blocking high pressure expected to be stuck over our area as the remnant low of Ian stays along the east coast through this weekend. Tomorrow and Thursday mornings will be chilly with lows near 40-42 for Columbia and Jefferson City, and upper 30s from Mexico to Moberly up to Paris. Frost likelihood is low, but patchy areas are possible along Highway 36 where a Frost Advisory is in effect just north of us. Other than that the rest of the week is nice with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow, and low to mid-70s the rest of this week. This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. We'll be a touch warmer next week with a weak front moving in between Tuesday and Wednesday, and a somewhat more active pattern toward the end of the week.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO