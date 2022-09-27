ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
benitolink.com

Hollister Police arrest man on domestic violence, kidnapping charges

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested Francisco Nieto, 27, on charges of kidnapping, robbery, brandishing a firearm, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order. Police said he has other offenses but did not include them in the news release. Bail was set a $1 million.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot. The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 1 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Hollister, CA
Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Suspects in Merced liquor store robbery arrested

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police say they have arrested the last suspect in a robbery that took place at a liquor store on August 28. Officials say three masked men enter the 7-Star liquor Store in Merced back in August. Police say two of three men were armed with handguns. Investigators say the three […]
MERCED, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff in San Jose

A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday. The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m. "The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order,"...
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say

CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Weekend incidents lead to multiple arrests

Hollister Police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies were busy this past weekend responding to numerous incidents involving violent or reckless behavior—on top of a planned traffic safety checkpoint in the city limits, according to authorities. The Sept. 24 DUI and driver’s license checkpoint—led by the Hollister Police...
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hollister Police
FOX40

Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services investigating abandoned animal case

Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care and Services. Hollister Police Animal Care Services announced it discovered on Sept. 19 around 6:17 a.m. an injured Chihuahua-type dog that was left in the animal shelter after-hours kennels. The release said the dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire department battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday morning that has displaced 12 people. Salinas Fire said around 6 a.m., they received calls on this fire at two two-story townhomes on the 870 block of North Madeira Avenue. They responded with all eight of their units and with aid from The post Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was a shooting outside of the North Monterey County High School football game on Friday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles made threats to a former student who was there to watch his relative play. They made these threats outside The post Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
KION News Channel 5/46

Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning”

SALINAS. Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been four days since 25-year-old Areli Garcia was reported missing. According to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera of Salinas PD, things seemed all wrong from the beginning when she was reported missing on Thursday. “She had failed to show up for work on that day which is very unusual for her,” The post Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning” appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy