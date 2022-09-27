Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Hollister man arrested in connection to domestic violence incident with high school student
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department arrested Francisco Nieto, 27, for domestic violence that occurred Sept. 27. A student reported a domestic violence incident that she was victim to a school resource officer at Hollister High School, according to Hollister police. Officers say the student reported being in...
benitolink.com
Hollister Police arrest man on domestic violence, kidnapping charges
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested Francisco Nieto, 27, on charges of kidnapping, robbery, brandishing a firearm, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order. Police said he has other offenses but did not include them in the news release. Bail was set a $1 million.
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot. The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive […]
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
Suspects in Merced liquor store robbery arrested
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police say they have arrested the last suspect in a robbery that took place at a liquor store on August 28. Officials say three masked men enter the 7-Star liquor Store in Merced back in August. Police say two of three men were armed with handguns. Investigators say the three […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff in San Jose
A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday. The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m. "The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order,"...
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
sanbenito.com
Weekend incidents lead to multiple arrests
Hollister Police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies were busy this past weekend responding to numerous incidents involving violent or reckless behavior—on top of a planned traffic safety checkpoint in the city limits, according to authorities. The Sept. 24 DUI and driver’s license checkpoint—led by the Hollister Police...
Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
Triple-homicide suspect found in Mariposa County, police say
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman in Monterey County has been arrested in Mariposa County, according to the King City Police Department. Authorities said 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City was identified as a suspect in the homicides of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez […]
San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
benitolink.com
Hollister Police Animal Care and Services investigating abandoned animal case
Information provided by Hollister Police Animal Care and Services. Hollister Police Animal Care Services announced it discovered on Sept. 19 around 6:17 a.m. an injured Chihuahua-type dog that was left in the animal shelter after-hours kennels. The release said the dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.
Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire department battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday morning that has displaced 12 people. Salinas Fire said around 6 a.m., they received calls on this fire at two two-story townhomes on the 870 block of North Madeira Avenue. They responded with all eight of their units and with aid from The post Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was a shooting outside of the North Monterey County High School football game on Friday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles made threats to a former student who was there to watch his relative play. They made these threats outside The post Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies appeared first on KION546.
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say
A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning”
SALINAS. Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been four days since 25-year-old Areli Garcia was reported missing. According to Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera of Salinas PD, things seemed all wrong from the beginning when she was reported missing on Thursday. “She had failed to show up for work on that day which is very unusual for her,” The post Areli Garcia considered missing by Salinas Police, disappearance seemed “wrong from the beginning” appeared first on KION546.
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
