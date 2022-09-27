ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Alcohol a potential factor in head on collision between car and semi in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Officers in St. Cloud say alcohol may have been a factor in a car crash early Friday morning.Police responded to the crash at County Road 74 and 23rd Street South at approximately 6:16 a.m.A passenger car driven by a 37-year-old was traveling south on County Road 74 when he turned suddenly into the northbound lane of traffic. A semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but crashed head-on with the car.The fire department had to extricate the 37-year-old man from his car before he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the car and are waiting for lab results to make a charging decision.The driver of the semi was not injured.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Boston

Four hospitalized in 5-car New Hampshire highway crash

Three additional people involved in the crash refused transport. Four people were hospitalized following a five-car crash on a highway in New Hampshire Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. They found five vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one driver trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Accident
People

N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment

Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
LEE, MA
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy