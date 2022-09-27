Obituary: Samuel “Sam” Woodrow Kincaid

KINCAID

Samuel “Sam” Woodrow Kincaid passed on from this life to the next in the early morning of Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Sammy was born April 11, 1950, at Orient Hill, to the Late Richard Ray Kincaid and Shirley Rae Holcomb Kincaid.

Sam retired from ABB, where he was a senior chemical lab technician for over 30 years. Prior to that, he worked several years changing tires on heavy equipment. Sam was also an Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam Conflict.

Sam spent most of his childhood in Pumpkin Center in Auto and Alderson. He was a talented musician and artist. He loved spending time with family and friends. He liked to hunt, hike, and camp, but especially loved to go fishing. Good with his hands and very knowledgeable, Sam could fix just about anything. He was of Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his son, Richard Allen Kincaid; brother, Michael Ray Kincaid; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Goldie Reed; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Vickey; and two sons, Samuel W. (Wally) Kincaid and Chris and wife, Amanda; grandson, Tyler Bender; brothers, Richard (Kim), David (Jennifer); and sister, Ruth Barb. Sam is also survived by his stepmother, Evelyn Kincaid Harless (Orvil); and in-laws, John (Judy) Reed, Brenda Holliday, Rick Honaker, Robin (Tony) Ward; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 30, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with David Workman officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences and donations to the family can be made by visiting www.lantzfuneralhome.com.

Information submitted by Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

