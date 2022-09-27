ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

What’s the future of Bardstown Road? Louisville set to devise a master plan

By Roberto Roldan
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWCcT_0iCMP02B00 With funding now in place, Louisville officials are set to create a master plan for Bardstown Road. It’ll be the first comprehensive plan for the iconic business and nightlife district in modern history.

Metro Council approved $25,000 last week to cover half the cost of developing a master plan. Louisville Metro’s Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability is expected to match the appropriation and contract with a third-party consultant to handle design and coordinate public meetings.

The initial $25,000 came out of funds earmarked for District 8, which includes much of the Highlands and many of the most densely populated parts of Bardstown Road. District 8 Council Member Cassie Chambers Armstrong said Bardstown Road is one of the city’s liveliest and most profitable business districts, but there needs to be a plan to continue building off that success.

“We have access to some of the best parks in the entire city, but yet we haven’t thought about how to connect those parks to each other and Bardstown Road,” she said. “We have an area that has one of the greatest potentials to be walkable because we have such a great housing density, but we haven’t thought long-term about how we actually make it so that people really can get to where they need to go.”

Chambers Armstrong said the idea for a master plan came out of conversations with residents and business owners about the Bardstown Road redesign currently underway . She said there’s a number of planning documents for individual neighborhoods surrounding the corridor, but nothing that looks at the area cohesively.

“Bardstown Road is unique in that it is this backbone that connects a whole bunch of neighborhoods and small cities, but it’s also become this kind of dividing line between neighborhoods where people identify themselves as being on one side or the other,” Chambers Armstrong said.

What exactly the master plan will cover is still to be determined. City officials will have to decide whether the plan should include zoning, road improvements, new public spaces or all of the above.

But that doesn’t mean residents and community groups aren’t already thinking about a long-term vision for the district.

Jackie Cobb is president of Friends of Bardstown Road, a collaborative group of business owners and nearby residents. Cobb said most of their work to date has focused on pedestrian safety measures that are part of the redesign the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is managing.

While the first phase is focused on the section of Bardstown Road between its intersections with Broadway to the north and Eastern Parkway to the south, there are plans to eventually take the redesign all the way to the Watterson Expressway.

“There has been a neighborhood commentary about, ‘Hey, we see what’s happening up on the north end, but what about where we live,’” Cobb said. “So, the master plan is an opportunity to inform this coming next phase of the Bardstown Road redesign and repave.”

While the community will have the opportunity to drive the planning process through public meetings, Cobb said she has her own list of improvements she hopes will be discussed.

“I think there’s potential in this master planning process to address not only the addition of some public spaces like pocket parks or plazas along Bardstown Road, but also more greenspace in addition to street trees,” she said.

Gathering the public’s input on the future of the Bardstown Road corridor won’t get underway until 2023.

Michael King, director of Louisville Metro’s Department of Advanced Planning and Sustainability, said the city is hoping to put out an RFP, or request for proposals, early next year. The RFP will outline the scope of the project, and private firms with master plan experience will then bid on the contract.

King said unlike the Bardstown Road/Baxter Avenue Overlay District, which focuses mainly on having consistent design features, the master plan will likely look more at “creating a sense of place along the corridor.”

“Nothing has really — at least in recent history — has looked at the land use or the opportunity to green the corridor, looked at public art along the corridor, whatever those kinds of placemaking solutions might be,” he said. “That’s the real intent of this plan.”

King said the master planning process will start with an existing needs assessment before moving on to public engagement. The final document will look at short-term improvements, as well as more expensive, longer-term goals over the next decade or so. The fun part, he said, will be finding the funding to realize the community’s vision.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be weekend lane closures on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville. Lanes will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. on Friday to 4 p.m. on Sunday because crews will be replacing concrete slabs, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Butchertown bar, music venue closes abruptly after just a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Against the Grain has closed the doors of one of its newer concepts,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville brewery opened The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Ave., last November. It announced the closure of the bar and music venue via social media Tuesday evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Land Use#Master Plan#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Metro Council#Louisville Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Engineer dispels rumors about changes to busy New Albany intersection

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A busy New Albany intersection is getting a makeover, but some drivers have concerns about what's coming. The intersection of Charlestown and Kamer Miller roads is typically a busy three-way intersection that's confusing to navigate. Most people agree that change is needed, but they just don't want a roundabout.
NEW ALBANY, IN
money.com

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy