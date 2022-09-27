ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Rwandan accused of financing genocide faces trial

One of the last main suspects in the 1994 Rwandan genocide is due to go on trial at a UN tribunal in The Hague. Félicien Kabuga is charged with genocide and crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the slaughter of about 800,000 people, mostly ethnic Tutsis. Prosecutors...
France 24

Ex-junta leader Camara jailed on eve of Guinea stadium massacre trial

In tonight’s edition: the ex-leader of Guinea’s military junta is jailed on the eve of his trial. He and 10 others stand accused after more than 150 people were murdered and over 100 women raped at an opposition rally in 2009. Elsewhere, Nigeria continues to deal with the worst flooding it's seen in a decade. Plus, a panel in Nigeria recommends that dozens of police be dismissed or prosecuted for their role in torture and extra-judicial killings.
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
BBC

Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico

Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
UPI News

Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi, Australian economist to 3 years

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court on Thursday sentenced the country's jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her economic advisor, Australian economist Sean Turnell, to three years behind bars on espionage charges. The pair were sentenced along with three other ousted government officials behind closed doors by...
Axios

Myanmar court issues jail terms to Aung San Suu Kyi and Australian economist

A Myanmar military court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her former adviser, Australian economist Sean Turnell, each to three years in prison on Thursday, per AP. Details: Suu Kyi and Turnell, who was previously an associate professor in economics at Sydney's Macquarie University, were sentenced...
