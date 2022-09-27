ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

UW-Green Bay enrollment grows for seventh consecutive year

By Tyler Job
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
UW-Green Bay enrollment has grown for the seventh year in a row.

According to the university, preliminary data from the UW System for the Fall 2022 semester shows enrollment increased three percent this year compared to last. The university added 316 students this semester across its four locations in Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan.

Preliminary data also shows students in the Hispanic/Latinx population will rise by as much as 16 percent.

Campus leaders say official enrollment numbers will be released by the UW System in mid-October. Final enrollment numbers will be based on the 10th day of classes, which differs from preliminary data because those figures are based on the first day of classes.

“Access for everyone who wants to learn is core to our mission,” UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kate Burns said in a news release. “Our workforce and region are in the midst of tremendous change and UW-Green Bay is rising by providing flexible educational opportunities that respond to those changes. We welcome learners who are at different points in their life journey. This includes students who want to earn an associate’s degree while still in high school, first-generation students who are working while attending college, transfer students who can seamlessly continue their education, and those already in the workforce looking to reskill and advance.”

More than 9,800 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students attend UW-Green Bay. Campus officials say UW-GB is the fastest-growing school in the UW System.

