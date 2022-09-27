ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

TheDailyBeast

Abducted 15-Year-Old Slain in Shootout Had Fired at Deputies: Cops

A 15-year-old girl gunned down in a shootout between her father and San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday was herself firing at law enforcement, authorities said Wednesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that unspecified “evidence” gathered in the department’s ongoing investigation indicated that Savannah Graziano was “a participant in shooting at our deputies.” The teenager was believed to have been abducted by her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano, a fugitive also wanted in connection with the death of Savannah’s mother, Anthony’s estranged wife. He was also killed in Tuesday’s shootout. Sheriff Dicus also shared that Savannah Graziano and her father had been living out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before law enforcement caught up to them. “Did she go willingly?” a Fontana Police Department sergeant asked the Associated Press on Wednesday. “Or was she actually abducted? We haven't been able to prove that just yet.”Sheriff Dicus provides an update on the status of the deputy involved shooting investigation in Hesperia. pic.twitter.com/qHX9VC1e1P— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 28, 2022 Read it at KABC-TV
CBS Sacramento

20-year-old California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute

A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor's office said in a statement.Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Opening Statements Begin in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case

(CNS) – Opening statements were delivered Wednesday in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, with the prosecution accusing the defendant and the defense accusing a different man who allegedly admitted to the shootings over social media. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia,...
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
CBS LA

Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station

A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
vvng.com

Man and woman arrested after attempting to settle a loan debt in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested after they attempted to settle a debt that ended with a fight and a shooting in Hesperia. On September 24, 2022, at about 11:00 PM, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s station were dispatched to the 14700 block of Eucalyptus Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at a residence.
KGET

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
