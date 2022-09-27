Read full article on original website
Abducted 15-Year-Old Slain in Shootout Had Fired at Deputies: Cops
A 15-year-old girl gunned down in a shootout between her father and San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday was herself firing at law enforcement, authorities said Wednesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that unspecified “evidence” gathered in the department’s ongoing investigation indicated that Savannah Graziano was “a participant in shooting at our deputies.” The teenager was believed to have been abducted by her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano, a fugitive also wanted in connection with the death of Savannah’s mother, Anthony’s estranged wife. He was also killed in Tuesday’s shootout. Sheriff Dicus also shared that Savannah Graziano and her father had been living out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before law enforcement caught up to them. “Did she go willingly?” a Fontana Police Department sergeant asked the Associated Press on Wednesday. “Or was she actually abducted? We haven't been able to prove that just yet.”Sheriff Dicus provides an update on the status of the deputy involved shooting investigation in Hesperia. pic.twitter.com/qHX9VC1e1P— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 28, 2022 Read it at KABC-TV
foxla.com
Fontana Amber Alert: 15-year-old shot at deputies with father says Sheriff
The Department of Justice will be taking over the investigation into the freeway shooting between Anthony Graziano, his 15-year-old daughter Savanna, and San Bernardino County Deputies. The Sheriff says the 15-year-old was also shooting at deputies.
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
20-year-old California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor's office said in a statement.Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said.She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into...
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Opening Statements Begin in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case
(CNS) – Opening statements were delivered Wednesday in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, with the prosecution accusing the defendant and the defense accusing a different man who allegedly admitted to the shootings over social media. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia,...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
KESQ
Beaumont foster parent arrested after infant dies of injuries consistent with physical abuse
A foster parent was arrested Monday after a 16-month-old infant died in a Beaumont home, the Beaumont Police Department announced. Police said they received a call to the 1500 block of Ruby Lane at around 2:15 p.m. after the father reported that he found the toddler face down, not breathing in his playpen.
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
foxla.com
PnB Rock: Teen boy and stepmom arrested, father on the run in rapper’s killing
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities announced Wednesday a 17-year-old boy and his stepmother were arrested in connection with the brutal killing of rapper PnB Rock that occurred during a robbery in broad daylight at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, while a third suspect is on the run.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged today with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.
Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station
A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
vvng.com
Man and woman arrested after attempting to settle a loan debt in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman were arrested after they attempted to settle a debt that ended with a fight and a shooting in Hesperia. On September 24, 2022, at about 11:00 PM, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s station were dispatched to the 14700 block of Eucalyptus Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at a residence.
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
Probation officer found dead after home invasion in California
A woman found dead with blunt head trauma inside her Southern California home over the weekend has been identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer, authorities said. Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the agency, "was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries,"...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
