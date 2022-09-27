Our topic in this issue of 30 East Magazine is all about health. We talk with Jenny Ballentine a nurse at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Our topic in this issue of 30 East Magazine is all about health. We talk with Jenny Ballentine a nurse at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, to tap into what a day in her shoes looks like. We give you some tips on leading a healthy lifestyle. We also speak with breast cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October and lastly don’t forget to interact with our sponsors.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO