countylinemagazine.com
2022 Red River Valley Fair
For more than 100 years, the Red River Valley Fair in Lamar County has been entertaining guests with a carnival midway, arts & crafts exhibits, livestock show, live on-stage entertainment, exhibits, lots of food and fun, and much, much more. For area residents, the Fair is a yearly September event...
eparisextra.com
Traniece Bizzell PISD Senior Spotlight || Sponsored by Paris Regional Medical Center
We are so proud of our seniors. Every week, we are sharing a picture and story about the class of 2023. This week, we are featuring Traniece Bizzell.
eparisextra.com
Stone Avenue to close for repairs beginning Oct. 6
A large portion of Stone Avenue – which wraps around the back of Paris Regional Medical Center between the hospital and several North Lamar ISD campuses – will be closed for major road repair effective 5:00 a.m. October 6, 2022. A large portion of Stone Avenue – which...
KXII.com
Police searching for missing Paris woman
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Police said Taylor lives...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 28, 2022
Paris Police responded 74 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on September 27, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600 block of Pecan Court at 7:39 A.M. on September 27, 2022. The victim reported that sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 claibre rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues.
KXII.com
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
ksstradio.com
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
eparisextra.com
Two Paris Paramedics awarded for saving local patient
Paris Paramedics Roger Barnes and Lauren Dollins were awarded the Paris EMS “Cardiac Arrest Save” Challenge Coin. Photo – L to R, Roger Barnes, Russell Thrasher and Lauren Dollins. Paris Paramedics Roger Barnes and Lauren Dollins were awarded the Paris EMS “Cardiac Arrest Save” Challenge Coin for...
prosperpressnews.com
Indoors and out Denison history is rich, filled with memories
Special to the Prosper Press Right off the bat, I’ll readily admit that this is an outdoors column in only the loosest sense. But then again, it is a column that almost has to be written in this Friday morning’s outdoors space since this weekend, the city of Denison is celebrating its 150th birthday, indoors and outdoors, as the case may be.
eparisextra.com
30 East || Healthcare 2022
Our topic in this issue of 30 East Magazine is all about health. We talk with Jenny Ballentine a nurse at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Our topic in this issue of 30 East Magazine is all about health. We talk with Jenny Ballentine a nurse at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, to tap into what a day in her shoes looks like. We give you some tips on leading a healthy lifestyle. We also speak with breast cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October and lastly don’t forget to interact with our sponsors.
Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr.
Graveside services for Hershel Allen Ballard, Sr., age 83, of Paris will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas, with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. Pallbearers will be Dolan Ballard, Cecil Ballard, Ron Ballard, Cody Nixon, Brad Ballard and John Ballard. There will be no formal visitation.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 29, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Brown,Connie Marie – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE; RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. Cooper,Tosha Dionne – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Ellis,Isaiah S – VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR. Ewing,Octavious Jamal – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. King,Deshonca Donya – POSSESSION OF...
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
eparisextra.com
Perfect day with a high of 75 || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today in Lamar County and the surrounding areas you can expect sunny skies, with a high near 75. North wind around 15 mph.
KXII.com
Paris man charged after leading police on chase
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
eparisextra.com
High of near 87 today || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today is another sunny for Lamar County with a high near 87. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Fall is in the air. — Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 58. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
eparisextra.com
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
KSLA
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
