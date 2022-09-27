ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.

The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area.

Tampa to implement curfew ordinance ‘sooner rather than later,’ officials say

The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote that he had to “hold the fort” and ensure his boat was ok.

Footage recorded by @diegomrproducer shows windy and rainy conditions in the Bay of Biscayne off the coast of Miami.

“I have to make sure that the ‘floating home’ makes it unharmed,”

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast near the Tampa Bay area. However, much of the state will feel the system’s impact due to its size and strength.

bnice
2d ago

Considering the storm is hitting the other coast I don’t see how this is really newsworthy. He should anchor off Tampa bay. Then you got a story.

After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients

Hundreds of hospital patients were being evacuated from facilities across the Fort Myers region Thursday after damage from Hurricane Ian cut off water supplies. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE

The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern United States, panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
