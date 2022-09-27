WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.

The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area.

The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote that he had to “hold the fort” and ensure his boat was ok.

“I have to make sure that the ‘floating home’ makes it unharmed,”

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast near the Tampa Bay area. However, much of the state will feel the system’s impact due to its size and strength.

