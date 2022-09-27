ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago

“The events of the last two years have shone a light on the need of all Americans to have access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet. This multi-million-dollar investment from the Biden-Harris Administration to FOCUS Broadband is allowing rural residents of our state to have the ability to take care of their family’s needs and educate their children, in their homes, and not have to go and seek out a WiFi hotspot. A family choosing to live in the rural parts of our state should not preclude them from affordable services. This is a big win for rural North Carolina and FOCUS Broadband!”

USDA Rural Development North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight, talking about a grant that expands internet accessibility to many rural residents in Robeson County .

***

“This is the third community that we’ve opened up this year and I can tell you, it is needed … We were projected to put 23 homes in the original phase but by 2024 we’re projected to do 30 homes.”

Anthony Pevia, the director of Housing Development for the Lumbee Tribe, talking about a housing project that will provide homes for Lumbee tribe members .

***

“For the last 15 years or greater, we had worked on the canal. Trees cause water to back up throughout the entire town, ,… causing a lot of property damage to our citizens in Fairmont.”

Ronnie Seals, Fairmont’s director of public works, talking about a plan to remove debris and improve water flow in poor drainage areas .

***

“The Public Schools of Robeson County has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus. The safety of our students and staff members is paramount. Thanks to the swift action made by staff members and law enforcement, a possible tragedy was avoided.”

Jessica Horne, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County, talking about a St. Pauls’ student who was found with a loaded handgun .

***

“The reason that budget is so large is we’re contributing heavily into our infrastructure at the airport to make it the prime location [for the aviation] community but also for the industrial community.”

Seth Hetchel, the Maxton Laurinburg Airport assistant director talking about a $1.8 million budget for the Airport’s 2022-23 fiscal year .

Comments / 0

Related
The Robesonian

THUMBS UP: Six people received the keys to their new homes Thursday as Lumbee tribal ofﬁcials celebrated the opening o
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

Pembroke Day postponed to Oct 6

PEMBROKE — Pembroke Day has been postponed to the rain date of Oct. 6. The event will be held on the quad between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library on the campus of UNC Pembroke. Pembroke Day began in 1990 and is one of the longest-running traditions at the university. The event is a collaboration between the Town of Pembroke and the university.
PEMBROKE, NC
The Robesonian

Homecomings in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Housing Project#Americans#Focus Broadband#Housing Development
The Robesonian

THUMBS UP: The price of gasoline continues to drop at local stations, a good sign that will allow residents some relief in th
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy