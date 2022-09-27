ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun

According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Oilers Biggest Training Camp Battles Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Now that the Edmonton Oilers’ preseason has begun, many players are vying to lock down a roster spot. With the Oilers’ cap so tight, it has made a number of players’ jobs in the NHL less safe. A player who should have been on the opening night roster may very well find himself in the American Hockey League (AHL). There are also a lot of training camp battles including those involving a number of young players and prospects.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Goalie Report: 2022-23 Central Division Preview

The NHL Goalie Report is back! Poised to be better than ever, this series will cover all that matters most throughout 2022-23. Expect these writeups to showcase league leaders, highlight-reel saves, backups battling for starts, spotlight-worthy debuts, questionable calls, all-star performances, injury updates, and everything in between. In anticipation of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Steel & Sustr Fighting for Roster Spots in Preseason Game

The Minnesota Wild are back in preseason action against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM ET, only this time they’ll suit up as the road team. The Wild came away with an overtime win on Sunday against an admittedly star-less Avalanche squad after being up by two goals at the end of the second period. While preseason games rarely hold much value in terms of how well teams compare to each other, it is always fun to start the season off with a win.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022

Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers assign three players to WHL teams

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have returned three players to their respective WHL teams. Forward Jake Chiasson, selected in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been returned to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Forward Reid Schaefer, selected in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2022...
NHL

