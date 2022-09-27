Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
hepmag.com
Washington, DC, Medicaid Removes Restrictions to Hepatitis C Treatment, Increasing Access for Medicaid Recipients
The Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation of Harvard Law School (CHLPI) and the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable (NVHR) today recognize Washington, D.C. Medicaid for lifting prior authorization requirements to prescribe hepatitis C treatment to Medicaid beneficiaries, effective September 1st. The District of Columbia becomes the 15th jurisdiction in the country to lift prior authorization requirements for hepatitis C treatment, which will help decrease the number of residents dying from a deadly infectious disease and address inequities in treatment access across racial lines, particularly for the Black community.
Grieving family members testify at oversight hearing on DC's 911 call center
WASHINGTON — Ten deaths in the last three years; five in the past six months. According to a DC councilmember, that's how many people have died due to mistakes in D.C.'s 911 Center. They were mothers, fathers and children who lost their lives waiting for help. On Wednesday, Councilmember...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
DC region prepares resources for remnants of Tropical Storm Ian over weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian to move across the area. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Ian is now aiming for the Atlantic...
U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects
BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
WSET
Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over
WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less
The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Washington
‘It's Not All in Your Head': Woman Gets Answers on Heart Condition Doctors Missed
A Maryland woman felt chest pain for days before things took a dramatic turn during a family trip to Williamsburg, Virginia. “I felt this tightness in my chest and pain and discomfort in my left arm. My shoulder blade felt like someone had, you know, stabbed me and was twisting the knife around. It was very intense,” said Melanie McCauley, 46, of Fort Washington.
NBC Washington
Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare
What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind and rain Thursday after making landfall as a Category 4. The storm is expected to make another landfall in South Carolina as it heads north.
WAMU
D.C. schools are losing educators. Teachers have solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights
Independent at-large candidate Karim Marshall said he wants to serve on the D.C. Council to both improve the lives of District residents and to change the procedures under which the legislative body currently operates. The post Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New cleanup initiative announced in Prince George’s county
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Cleaner streets and a community to be proud of — that’s the goal of a new cleanup project in Prince George’s County. A new initiative to clean up communities in Prince George’s County means more mowing, street sweeping efforts and removing litter. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced […]
fox5dc.com
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rew-online.com
Enterprise Community Development Closes on Skyland Apartments
Enterprise Community Development, Inc. (ECD), an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners, closed on the $25.7 million purchase of Skyland Apartments in the Randle Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. from WC Smith. Enterprise Community Development’s acquisition of the Skyland Apartments was executed through the District of Columbia’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA).
WTOP
Florida evacuee in Prince George’s Co. describes ‘relief’ after escaping Ian
Alice Huneycutt of St. Petersburg, Florida, was able to escape the state ahead of the dangerous Hurricane Ian, boarding a plane Tuesday and flying to Reagan National Airport. “You could feel relief in the plane,” Huneycutt said. “I’ve never heard a plane so quiet. It was definitely a sense of relief throughout the whole group.”
PLANetizen
D.C. Could Give Residents $100 Transit Subsidy
The Washington, D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation approved a proposed act that would give District residents a $100 monthly transit subsidy in an effort to boost ridership by bringing in new users and support low-income riders who never stopped depending on public transit. As John Besche reports in Greater...
Undocumented Residents Could Vote In Local D.C. Elections Under Bill Advanced By Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee unanimously approved a bill to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections on Tuesday, with an amendment clarifying this would include undocumented residents in addition to those with legal permanent residency, along with two other potentially significant bills. In the same session, the Committee on the...
Comments / 0