Hurricane Ian: Strong winds destroy Venice Theatre’s roof
The Venice Theatre was heavily damaged after Hurricane Ian's strong winds and rain moved through the area.
Hurricane Ian made landfall as Category 4 150 mph winds
Bands of wind and rain continue to batter the west coast of Florida even as Hurricane Ian moves inland, knocking down power lines, cell phone towers and cutting electricity to more than a million residents.. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, about 20 miles south of Fort Myers, at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian causes heavy winds, downed trees in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought powerful gusts of wind in Manatee County as it continued to move through Florida. Spectrum Bay News 9 Reporter Josh Rojas was in Bradenton on Wednesday where he reported strong winds from Ian knocking down trees all over the area, as well as business’ alarms going off.
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
Hurricane Ian tracker 12:30 am: Sarasota-Naples area under great threat
The National Hurricane Center is anticipating "life-threatening storm surge" and "catastrophic winds" as Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday.
Bay News 9
Trees down, lights out and storm surge all part of Ian's punch to Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Ian left a path of destruction in the Charlotte County area, including Punta Gorda, where as much as 7 feet of storm surge washed ashore Thursday near the gulf. The hurricane’s eye made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated...
fox13news.com
Historic Venice Theatre gutted from Hurricane Ian's winds
VENICE, Fla. - Hurricane Ian's winds ripped through Venice Theatre, peeling the roof back and damaging other parts of the historic building as well. But the people who have been putting on a good show for years have one message for the community, "Stay with us. We will be back, and we will back strong."
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was heavily damaged Wednesday after Hurricane Ian moved across Florida.
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
Longboat Observer
Longboat provides update and steps following storm
The town of Longboat Key issued an update for its residents as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall near Englewood on Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4, bordering Category 5. The update read that the town is hopeful that the shift in landfall predictions will lessen local hurricane impacts, but still...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
Extreme wind warning issued in part of Sarasota County
An extreme wind warning is expected to be issued for Sarasota County in the coming hours as they eyewall of Hurricane Ian moves onshore.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
Mysuncoast.com
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
Lehigh Acres Gazette
