SAFFORD — Every member of the Safford Police Department received a raise Monday, except one. The City Council approved a $5,000 salary increase for each officer, and Councilman Mike Andazola moved to have the $5,000 raise pulled from Chief Glen Orr and instead be split between the two remaining civilian members of the Police Department’s office staff, following the announced retirement of Dina Francis.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO