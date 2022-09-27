Read full article on original website
Serious Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Gas Jumps 11 Cents Overnight in Sonoma County
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County went up another eleven-cents overnight. It jumped from $6.23, to $6.34 per gallon. It’s gone up 71-cents in the past week alone. The statewide average is now $6.18, after climbing by 14-cents from Wednesday to Thursday. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Safeway on Mendocino in Santa Rosa, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.49.
Santa Rosa Officers Will Not be Charged in Jordan Pas’ Death
Nine Santa Rosa police officers won’t be criminally charged following a struggle that led to a man’s death in November of 2021. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the eight officers and one sergeant used “neither lethal force nor unreasonable force” on 40-year-old Jordan Pas. Body camera footage of the incident, which happened in a cul-de-sac in Roseland, was released last December. The officers, who were responding to reports of shots fired in the residential area, reportedly used stun guns at least three times, including twice at close range. Ravitch says Pas was posing a threat to officers that required the use of non-lethal force.
Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane
A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
Update: Northbound Highway 101 in Windsor reopens after major injury collision
SONOMA COUNTY -- A serious injury accident on U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor late Wednesday morning shut down the freeway in both directions for a time, according to authorities.The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the incident at around 11:45 a.m., noting that the collision north of Windsor River Road had completely shut down Highway 101 in both northbound and southbound directions.CHP responded to the scene of the accident and issued a severe traffic alert. As of around 12:20 p.m., all southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound 101 north of Windsor River Road at the Arata overcrossing remained blocked. The Sonoma County Fire District also tweeted about the incident, noting that surface streets in North Windsor were being impacted by increased traffic. Vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, fire officials said. CHP has not released any details regarding the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the second lane from the left had reopened but the far left lane was still blocked. CHP said the northbound lanes were reopened at around 1:45 p.m., about two hours after the collision happened.
Man Arrested in Petaluma for Unsafely Transporting Gun
Petaluma Police have arrested a Rohnert Park man for unsafely transporting a firearm. An officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning for a distracted driving violation. During the investigation, the officer received consent to search the vehicle and found a Glock 40 caliber handgun and ammunition inside a backpack in the passenger area of the vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Justin J. Flores, was placed under arrest for illegal transportation of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Firearms transported in a motor vehicle should be locked in the vehicle’s trunk or in a locked container in the vehicle.
Rohnert Park Installing Three Wildfire Cameras
Rohnert Park is getting a new tool to help stop the spread of wildfires. Three wildfire cameras will be installed in the city’s eastern wildland urban interface. They’ll help officials monitor any smoke and flames spotted in the agricultural lands and hilltops surrounding the city. The cameras have infrared fire-sensing technology.
4-alarm fire spreads near I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a car fire that spread to vegetation and grew to a four-alarm fire Monday evening, it said on Twitter. OFD has contained the fire and crews remained in the area extinguishing hot spots. The fire is on the westbound side of Interstate-580, near the Edwards […]
Healdsburg Man Stabbed in the Head During Fight
A 40-year-old man is seriously hurt after being stabbed in the head during a fight in Healdsburg. On Saturday night, police got a call about a fight involving five people at Railroad Park on Front Street. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a “serious, but not life threatening” stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital as officers began an investigation. They are still conducting interviews with victims and witnesses to determine the suspects and cause of the fight.
Man Arrested in Healdsburg for Indecent Exposure and Threatening Officer
A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.
Ukiah House Fire Under Investigation
Yesterday evening at approximately 9:45 p.m. firefighters were deployed to a structure fire burning in the 100 block of Ukiah’s Porizio Lane, located directly east of the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton told us that upon arrival firefighters located a single-story residential...
9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday
A nine-hour SWAT standoff at the SunValley Mall in Pleasant Hill is ongoing after police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area and a suspect ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.
Classes canceled today at school were six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
New 369 Area Code Approved for the North Bay
Northern California is about to get a new area code. The California Public Utilities Commission has approved a new area code for the area stretching from Vallejo to the Oregon border. The new 369 area code will coexist in the same areas covered by the 707 area code, but it will only be assigned to new phone lines. This could cause some confusion when the new area codes are activated in February, but the need is great. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator noted in 2021 that the 707 region would run out of available numbers for new lines by the end of 2023. There will be no change in rates or roaming charges for people with 707 or the new 369 area codes.
Prescribed Burns This Week in West Sonoma County
There will be a prescribed burn in the West County starting today, along an unnamed ridge west of Magic Mountain Road and south of Kidd Creek. Cal Fire will conduct the burn today through Thursday to maintain safety. Burning will occur between 9 AM to 4 PM daily and will burn about 15 acres per day. Due to the elevation and location, expect smoke to be visible from many parts of Sonoma County including the Windsor area down to Santa Rosa. Cal Fire will be assisted by the Wildlands Conservancy, Monte Rio Fire Protection District, and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Clearlake Police seek missing teen
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. Crise Martain Askew, 16, was last seen in the 14000 block of Alvita in Clearlake on Sunday, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150...
Equipment Failure the Cause of Power Outage in Rohnert Park
Pacific Gas and Electric blames an equipment failure for a power outage in Rohnert Park. Nearly 200 customers lost power Wednesday morning, and more than one-hundred remained without power into the night. Several pieces of equipment in an underground vault had to be replaced after getting damaged.
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
Clearlake Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Major Injury Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash at State Route 20 Intersection. A major injury was reported in a Clearlake Oaks multiple-vehicle crash involving a big rig on September 26. The collision occurred at the State Route 20 intersection with Ocean Shores Drive around 9:14 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a Dodge Ram pickup and one other vehicle in addition to the big rig.
