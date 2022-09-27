ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept on a leash.

ITV asks for emergency fosters ahead of Hurricane Ian

It costs $10 for a rabies vaccine that will last a year, and exact change is requested for payment. No appointment is necessary.

