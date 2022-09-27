Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept on a leash.
It costs $10 for a rabies vaccine that will last a year, and exact change is requested for payment. No appointment is necessary.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
