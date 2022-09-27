Read full article on original website
Houstonians gear up to help Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall (Sept. 29, 2022)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Thursday’s show: We learn how Houstonians are gearing up to help those in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Also this hour: We explore how long COVID is affecting...
FedNat insolvency puts Gulf Coast property owners at risk of losing insurance coverage
About 500 property owners in Harris County and another 500 along the Texas Gulf Coast could lose their insurance coverage after a Florida-based company was declared insolvent and ordered to cease operations by a court in its home state. FedNat Insurance Co., which is licensed in Texas and has about...
Texas will fight ruling that it can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns
Texas is gearing up to fight a judge's ruling that the state can't ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a move that's drawing anger from some gun rights groups. Last week, Attorney General Ken Paxton's office filed a notice of an appeal of the ruling on behalf of the Texas Department of Public Safety. It came almost a month after U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, issued the original ruling on Aug. 25, writing that the Second Amendment protects all adults' right to bear arms without an age limit. The suit was brought on by two plaintiffs within the 18-to-20 age range and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. against the state of Texas.
Flu season in Texas beginning earlier than usual; expert recommends not waiting for flu shot
Flu season may have come earlier than expected in 2022, with the virus already spreading through the Houston area. On Tuesday’s Houston Matters with Craig Cohen, Dr. Wesley Long, Medical Director of Diagnostic Microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, said that there are more cases than typical of influenza in September. The current numbers aren’t usually seen until December or January. Flu season typically runs from September until March, according to Dr. Long.
Entergy partners with United Way to offer electricity bill credits to Houston-area customers
More than 8,000 Entergy Texas customers in the Houston area will receive $150 credits on their electricity bills through a partnership between the regional energy company and the United Way of Greater Houston. Customers in homes with low-to-moderate annual incomes are eligible for the one-time credit, which is being offered...
More electrical vehicle charging stations to be built across Texas
Texas drivers may soon start to notice more electrical vehicle charging stations along the highways across the state. Texas' EV (Electric Vehicles) charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network of approximately 5,798 public charging ports, using funding from President Biden's infrastructure law. Dr. Chandra Bhat...
An early uptick in flu cases, and how ‘The West Wing’ influenced real-life politics (Sept. 27, 2022)
On Tuesday’s show: The Houston area is seeing a rise in cases earlier than anticipated for the flu season. Dr. Wesley Long of Houston Methodist outlines what we should know. Also this hour: The television series The West Wing inspired a whole generation to engage in the world of politics, but did it establish unrealistic expectations? We ask University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus, who uses clips from the show in his classes.
New abortion restrictions are impractical and resource-draining, Texas prosecutors say
The state's new abortion restrictions continue to confound Texas district attorneys, who now face the possibility of prosecuting medical professionals and may be called to prosecute in another county if another district attorney refuses to do so. "The criminal justice system is meant to keep people safe," Fort Bend County...
