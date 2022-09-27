ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas will fight ruling that it can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns

Texas is gearing up to fight a judge's ruling that the state can't ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a move that's drawing anger from some gun rights groups. Last week, Attorney General Ken Paxton's office filed a notice of an appeal of the ruling on behalf of the Texas Department of Public Safety. It came almost a month after U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, issued the original ruling on Aug. 25, writing that the Second Amendment protects all adults' right to bear arms without an age limit. The suit was brought on by two plaintiffs within the 18-to-20 age range and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. against the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Flu season in Texas beginning earlier than usual; expert recommends not waiting for flu shot

Flu season may have come earlier than expected in 2022, with the virus already spreading through the Houston area. On Tuesday’s Houston Matters with Craig Cohen, Dr. Wesley Long, Medical Director of Diagnostic Microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, said that there are more cases than typical of influenza in September. The current numbers aren’t usually seen until December or January. Flu season typically runs from September until March, according to Dr. Long.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
houstonpublicmedia.org

More electrical vehicle charging stations to be built across Texas

Texas drivers may soon start to notice more electrical vehicle charging stations along the highways across the state. Texas' EV (Electric Vehicles) charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network of approximately 5,798 public charging ports, using funding from President Biden's infrastructure law. Dr. Chandra Bhat...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

An early uptick in flu cases, and how ‘The West Wing’ influenced real-life politics (Sept. 27, 2022)

On Tuesday’s show: The Houston area is seeing a rise in cases earlier than anticipated for the flu season. Dr. Wesley Long of Houston Methodist outlines what we should know. Also this hour: The television series The West Wing inspired a whole generation to engage in the world of politics, but did it establish unrealistic expectations? We ask University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus, who uses clips from the show in his classes.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy