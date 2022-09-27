Read full article on original website
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fannie Mae Pilot Program Seeks To Help Improve Renters' Credit
Renters, including historically underserved groups, will benefit from paying on time each month. Starting Sept. 27, eligible multifamily property owners can share timely rent payment data through a vendor network to the three major credit bureaus. This is a 'positive-only' initiative — renters who miss a payment are automatically unenrolled...
The Most Affordable City to Own A Home
Home prices have skyrocketed in the last two years, although mortgage rate increases have slowed the increases down. Cities with relatively poor populations are the most affordable places to own a home. This list, based on new research, is topped by Toledo, Ohio, one of America’s dying industrial cities. It is also among U.S. cities […]
US has sent $8.28 billion in pandemic funds to local lenders
On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy's trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation's smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic. Roughly $8.28 billion in relief funds have been dispersed to 162 community financial institutions across the country,...
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
The Ringer
The Housing Recession Is Coming
While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America report: Nearly two-thirds of employees worried about finances
According to a report released Tuesday by Bank of America, nearly two-thirds of employees are stressed about their finances amid scorching hot inflation. Bank of America said in its 2022 Workplace Benefits Report that 62% of employees surveyed in July indicated they are worried about their financial situations. The percentage...
Housing continues to get less affordable as the 30-year mortgage rate hits a 14-year high of 6.52% amid Fed tightening
The average interest rate for the most popular US home loan hit its highest mark since 2008, the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed Wednesday. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed 27 basis points to 6.52% for the week that ended September 23. The Fed's hawkish monetary policy has made homes increasingly unaffordable.
The Fed Says the Housing Market Needs a 'Correction.' What Does That Mean?
When the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates last week, Chairman Jerome Powell said the housing market needs to go through a “correction.”. Powell said home prices rose at an “unsustainably fast level” during the pandemic, as he expressed hope that a housing market correction will make prices affordable again.
Farming is dangerous, but access to affordable health insurance remains elusive, survey finds
Agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries in America. In 2020, federal data show more farmers died from fatal occupational injuries than did police officers, logging workers, or roofers. But in the agriculture industry, access to affordable health care is challenging – particularly for new farmers. Mary Claire...
Motley Fool
It Now Costs $300,000 to Raise a Child in the U.S.
Had a baby? The cost to raise one may be more than you realize. The cost for a married, middle-income couple to raise a child born in 2015 through age 17 is $310,605. From July 2021 to July 2022, prices rose 8.5%. Prices for food at home is up 13.1%, gasoline prices 44%, infants' and toddlers' apparel 8.2%, and boys' and girls' footwear 7.7%.
Fed's Daly: 'Comfortable' with 4.5%-5% Fed policy rate in 2023
Sept 29 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Thursday said she believes it will take raising interest rates to a 4.5%-5% range and holding them there through the end of 2023 to get inflation under control, but said she could support doing more if inflation doesn't fall as expected.
What percentage of your income goes to your rent/mortgage?
housesnark: I use 30% of my take home, which isn't ideal but I'm a homebody and it's important to have the space and be in a neighborhood I like. this doesn't include any bonuses I get throughout the year which can be up to 15% of my annual salary. but I'm also debt free which helps and I don't have a car.
ConsumerAffairs
Apartment renters paid slightly less in August than July
A new report finds residential rent is falling – but not all rent is falling. If you just rented a single-family home, chances are that rent is higher than it was just a few months ago. But if you are renting an apartment, you might have caught a break.
