These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says

State College Area School District. Photo Credit: Facebook/State College Area School District

Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America.

Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings.

Those four districts topped the list for 2023 Best School Districts in Pennsylvania, released Tuesday, Sept. 27. Here are the top 20 best districts in the state, according to Niche (scroll for a link to the complete list):

Radnor Township School District

Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

North Allegheny School District

Lower Merion School District

Fox Chapel Area School District

Mt. Lebanon School District

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District

Upper St. Clair School District

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District

School District of Upper Dublin

South Fayette Township School District

Garnet Valley School District

Wissahickon School District

State College Area School District

Great Valley School District

Hampden Township School District

Central Bucks School District

Colonial School District

Spring-Ford Area School District

New Hope-Solebury School District

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

