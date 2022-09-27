These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America.
Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings.
Those four districts topped the list for 2023 Best School Districts in Pennsylvania, released Tuesday, Sept. 27. Here are the top 20 best districts in the state, according to Niche (scroll for a link to the complete list):
- Radnor Township School District
- Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
- North Allegheny School District
- Lower Merion School District
- Fox Chapel Area School District
- Mt. Lebanon School District
- Unionville-Chadds Ford School District
- Upper St. Clair School District
- Wallingford-Swarthmore School District
- School District of Upper Dublin
- South Fayette Township School District
- Garnet Valley School District
- Wissahickon School District
- State College Area School District
- Great Valley School District
- Hampden Township School District
- Central Bucks School District
- Colonial School District
- Spring-Ford Area School District
- New Hope-Solebury School District
Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.
