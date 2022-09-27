ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNu6L_0iCMLGMM00
State College Area School District. Photo Credit: Facebook/State College Area School District

Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America.

Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings.

Those four districts topped the list for 2023 Best School Districts in Pennsylvania, released Tuesday, Sept. 27. Here are the top 20 best districts in the state, according to Niche (scroll for a link to the complete list):

  • Radnor Township School District
  • Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
  • North Allegheny School District
  • Lower Merion School District
  • Fox Chapel Area School District
  • Mt. Lebanon School District
  • Unionville-Chadds Ford School District
  • Upper St. Clair School District
  • Wallingford-Swarthmore School District
  • School District of Upper Dublin
  • South Fayette Township School District
  • Garnet Valley School District
  • Wissahickon School District
  • State College Area School District
  • Great Valley School District
  • Hampden Township School District
  • Central Bucks School District
  • Colonial School District
  • Spring-Ford Area School District
  • New Hope-Solebury School District

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best schools in America. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation

Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Radnor Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Announces First-Ever Pennsylvania Sustainability Summit

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PA GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth’s first-ever Sustainability Summit. “We have a responsibility to future generations that requires us to act now to protect our environment and keep Pennsylvanians safe from the dangers of climate change,” said Gov. Wolf. “The GreenGov council is driving my administration’s work to support a healthier climate while lowering costs for taxpayers, and I thank them for their leadership and advocacy. Pennsylvania is proud to take the lead on advancing climate sustainability and resiliency, and this summit will promote collaboration to make our work go further and accomplish more.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

How to apply for a Pennsylvania property tax rebate or rent rebate

Learn how to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s property tax rebate and rent rebate program, and a special one-time bonus approved this year. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania’s rent and property...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#Solebury School#Lower Merion#Niche Com#Radnor Township School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Shapiro raises $25.4 million in PA governor's race, crushing Mastriano

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, crushed his Republican rival state Sen. Doug Mastriano in fundraising over the summer, raking in more than $25.4 million from June 7 to Sept. 19, according to campaign finance filings. By comparison, Mastriano raised nearly $3.2 million over the same three-month period.Shapiro's massive cash haul brings the candidate's fundraising total this cycle to more than $50 million — the most of any gubernatorial candidate in the state ever. The fundraising totals come after the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll released earlier this month showed Shapiro leading Mastriano by 11 points...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Unique Traditions in Pennsylvania for the Whole Family

Founded by William Penn in 1682, Pennsylvania boasts a diverse and lengthy history, studded with the influence of many cultures. With the fifth largest population in the United States and 67 counties that span a wide array of topographies and communities, Pennsylvania is perfectly primed to play host to a menagerie of unique traditions, events, and destinations. Below, we’ve listed some of the more distinctive things you’ll come across in our great state, that everyone in the family can enjoy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania to create three new state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
370K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy