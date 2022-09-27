Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
RELATED PEOPLE
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
BBC
Labour MP Rosie Duffield on lack of contact with Keir Starmer
Rosie Duffield said she felt “safer” being back at the Labour conference this year but has not yet heard from her leader. She did not attend the 2021 gathering after speaking out on women's issues. The MP said she had spoke to Sir Keir Stammer about those issues at the time, but they have not talked since.
BBC
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rishi Sunak to skip Conservative party conference
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative Party conference this year, according to reports. The event is taking place just weeks after Mr Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the race to become prime minister.Mr Sunak has been keeping a low profile since the leadership race ended and will reportedly miss the Tory Party conference in Birmingham, which will start on Sunday. It is believed the Richmond MP will be in Yorkshire instead. The Sunday Times quoted an ally of Mr Sunak as saying he would give Ms Truss “all the space she needs to own the...
Nicola Sturgeon: UK is in midst of rapidly deteriorating economic crisis
Scotland’s First Minister has said the UK is in the midst of a “rapidly deteriorating economic and financial crisis” as she urged the Government to act.The Bank of England was forced to step in on Wednesday, announcing plans to buy government bonds in a bid to avoid what it called a “material risk to UK financial stability”.Speaking to the Conveners’ Group at the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “normal people” who would bear the brunt of the country’s financial woes.The intervention from the central bank comes after criticisms from across the political spectrum and an extraordinary statement...
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
What do Tory MPs think of Liz Truss? A ‘toxic bomb’ that could sink the party
Of all the dire numbers that Tory MPs have been confronted with this week, one has stuck in their mind: 17. It’s the size of Labour’s poll lead, according to the latest YouGov poll. It’s sparked panic in the cabinet and among MPs. One minister with a majority of more than 10,000 frets that they would lose their seat with these numbers. What worries them even more is that this poll was taken before the full economic fallout from the mini-budget became clear. What will the numbers be once homeowners have realised what rising interest rates mean for their mortgage payments?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Truss set to attend meeting of French president’s European club
Liz Truss is set to attend a meeting of the European Political Community, after days of weighing up whether to attend the summit in Prague.The PA news agency understands that the Prime Minister wanted to attend because energy and migration, both on the agenda of the meeting, are two of her priorities and that she sees the need to work with other European leaders to resolve the issues.The move to attend the meeting of the group – French President Emmanuel Macron’s scheme to bring together EU nations and countries outside the bloc – will raise eyebrows given Ms Truss’s explicit...
BBC
Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future
UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil
Labour now enjoys a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, after days of market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday.Liz Truss’s Government has been engulfed in a political and economic crisis since then, after the £45 billion tax-cutting package spooked markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene.Now, days before Ms Truss arrives at her first Conservative Party conference as Prime Minister, a poll from YouGov suggests that Labour currently sits on 54% – 33 points ahead of the Tories on 21%.Our latest VI poll has Labour with a *33pt* lead over the Tories, the highest of any...
Truss urged by Starmer to recall Parliament as pound slumps despite Bank of England intervention
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for Liz Truss to recall Parliament to address the financial crisis after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to calm markets.And he urged the government to abandon the mini-Budget measures that triggered the market turmoil after the pound fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday. He added his weight to cross-party calls for MPs to return from conference recess after a rare intervention by the IMF, urging Kwasi Kwarteng to rethink his tax cuts.“The move by the Bank of England is very serious,” Sir Keir said at the...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
BBC
Keir Starmer: Recall Parliament and abandon budget
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for Parliament to be recalled so MPs can abandon last week's mini-budget "before any more damage is done". The value of the pound dropped to $1.05 on Wednesday, after the Bank of England announced it would buy government debt to stabilise the economy.
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: PM Liz Truss vows to fight closure
Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to do all she can to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. On Tuesday, owner Peel Group said the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October. Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives....
Comments / 0